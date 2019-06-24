BROCKWAY — Every Old Fashioned 4th of July, the firefighters set up a big tent by the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company sign on Main Street and sell around 2500 donuts.
Despite the tasty treats, Brockway and the area around it is never without fire coverage.
“We’ve had calls during the 4th of July,” Brockway Fire Department President Terry Fustine said. “We can still do what we need to do.”
The firefighters start cooking donuts at 5 a.m., usually selling out by 1 or 2 in the afternoon. During the donut sale, the department will also sell t-shirts and gun raffle tickets.
“We have an open house, so anyone wants to come down and look over equipment can,” Fustine said. “The trucks will be in the fire hall. We also have an equipment show, when the fire departments who participate in the parade can show off their trucks. We’ll have judges from out-of-town determine the best trucks and we’ll give prizes to the winners.”
That showcase is usually around 2 p.m. On the way to the parade, one of the chiefs gives a check to the winner.
“Before and after the parade, the Kitanning Fire Department Band comes, hangs out at the hall, and plays music,” Fustine added.
It’s not all fun and parades for the fire department. The fire police are stationed at the intersections impacted by the Firecracker 10K foot race and the Tour de Brockway. Also, all trucks are involved in the parade. Once they go through, the fire department stations the trucks at key points around the community. They are still taking calls, so the trucks are positioned so they can respond no matter what is happening on Main Street.
When the fireworks come around, the department is on guard around the fireworks cite and by the pool, near the apartments along the park. Then, as everyone leaves, the trucks make sure all intersections are lit up and easy to navigate.
The fire department usually wraps up its day at around midnight. Pictures from the parade and the truck judging are usually posted to the fire department’s Facebook page.
“You never know what will happen or who will need us,” Fustine said. “We help out during the event and still provide fire coverage to our community.”