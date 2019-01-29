Dora Jane Mathews

Today

Windy with snow showers in the morning. Morning high of 7F with temps falling to near -5. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -9F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 8F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.