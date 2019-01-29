Dora Jane Mathews, 80, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born October 23, 1938, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Azor LeRoy and Clara Matilda (Biggie) Keagle.
Dora was a member of the Greendale First Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing for her friends and making blankets. She loved her farm. She worked as a Nurse Practitioner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Albert Joseph Mathews, Sr. of Aurora, IN; two sons, Albert Joseph Mathews Jr. of Aurora, IN, Daniel Bryan Mathews of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Catherine McDaniel of Aurora, IN; brother, Melvin Keagle of PA; two sisters, Donna Whitely of PA, Letha Kahn of PA; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Azor LeRoy and Clara Matilda Keagle; and her two brothers, Sheldon Keagle, Clifford Keagle.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greendale First Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at the Greendale First Church of Christ, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tim Russell officiating.
Contributions may be made to the Greendale First Church of Christ.
Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
