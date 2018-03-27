Dorinda A. Swineford, 68, of Summerville, died Saturday, March 24, 2018 at her home surrounded by family.
Born November 27, 1948 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Lillian (Wonderling) Swineford.
Ms. Swineford graduated from Brookville High School in 1967. She then attended DuBois Business College; earning an accounting degree.
She worked at Owens Illinois in Clarion as a Leer Leader until her retirement when the plant closed.
Ms. Swineford was a member of the Summerville United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the 20th Century Club. Her interests included shopping, casinos, knitting, and traveling. She loved Myrtle Beach, and enjoyed helping others.
She is survived by her brother, Douglas Swineford of Alma, NY; her sister, Sandra Smith and her husband, Richard, of Amherst, NY; two nephews and two nieces, Michael Smith his wife, Suzanne, of North Tonawanda, NY, Rhonda Torres and her husband, David, of Tonawanda, NY, Scott Swineford and his wife, Amanda, of Ringgold, and Corine Petren and her husband, Terek, of NJ; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Swineford is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Wayne McDaniel and her sister-in-law, Cathy Swineford.
Family and friends were received on Monday, March 26, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Reverend Bill Saxman officiating.
Interment was in the Westview Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson County.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Summerville United Methodist Church or the Summerville Library.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
