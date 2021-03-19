Doris J. Davis, 85, of Huey, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
Born April 16, 1935 in Huey, she was the daughter of John and Pearla (Fair) Davis.
She worked at the former Owens-Brockway Glass Plant in Clarion for 40 years and retired in 1994.
She was a lifelong resident of Huey and a member of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy near Rimersburg.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, knitting and cooking.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula McGregor and her husband, Jason, of Sligo; two grandchildren, Kaden and Eiley McGregor; one sister and her son (nephew), Esther Brown of Huey and her son, Kevin Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters, Audrey Seybert, Margaret Salizzoni, Kathryn Wynkoop, Maxine Salizzoni, Morn Ditty and Phillis Ditty; and one brother, Pete Brown.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dale Gallo, pastor of the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhome.com.