Doris J. Martz went home to be with her Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020 after an extended illness, while a resident of Clarview Nursing Home.
Born May 25, 1927 in Climax, she was the daughter of Thomas and Cora Mae (Boyer) Uplinger. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She married Alfred E. Martz on December 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 1, 1996.
They began dairy farming in Clarion County in 1950. She was Al’s right hand man. She milked cows twice a day, cleaned milk tanks, baled hay and even sold Avon.
When they retired to Arizona in 1977, she began painting and they joined a card club. Mrs. Martz enjoyed her time there.
They began to collect antique glassware and furniture and had three consignment stores in Arizona.
Mrs. Martz enjoyed working crossword puzzles, word finds, playing cards and attending the Senior Center in Distant.
She spent her time loving her dogs and cats, watching the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, Cubs and Jeopardy.
Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.”
Her philosophy of life was, “Life is too short for families to fight. We need to forgive and get over it.” And “Get your big girl pants on and get er done.” And instead of swearing she’d say “Oh dear Gussie!”
Survivors include two sons, Ken Martz in Seale, Ala., Doug (Deby) Martz in Enid, Okla.; two daughters, Sue (Don) Jeffers and Linda Martz of New Bethlehem; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tommy and Clarence; and sister, Ruth; her husband; daughter-in-law, Sharon; and grandsons, Craig Martz and David Martz.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Leatherwood Church, with the Rev. Don Jeffers and the Rev. Doug Henry co-officiating.
Internment was in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
