Dorothy A. “Dixie” Newell, 86, of 157 Hemlock Road, St. Marys, died peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, March 18, 2018 surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 27, 1931, a daughter of the late George and Bertha Prechtl Samick.
On May 15, 1954 in St. Marys Church, she married Gerald P. Newell, who preceded her in death on April 2, 2003.
Dixie was a lifelong resident of the area and graduate of Central High School, class of 1949. She was a member of Queen of the World Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who leaves her family with the legacy of her strong Catholic faith. Her life centered around her family, and her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
She is survived by four daughters, Ann (James) Curtis of DuBois, Jean (James) Hoffman of St Marys, Karen (Robert) Engel of Miller Place, N.Y., and Amy (Michael) Crawford of Cranberry Township, Pa.; by three sons, Daniel (Rose) Newell, Joseph (Debbie) Newell, and Steven (Shirley) Newell, all of St. Marys; and by 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Eleanor Newell and Carol (Alfred “Butch”) Sporner, and by two sisters-in-law, Sandra Samick and Virginia Newell, all of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two children in infancy, James Newell and Mary Newell; a grandson, Jacob Engel; six brothers, Maurus, Howard, William, Raymond, Gerald, and George Samick; by three sisters, Jane Pollick, Alice Nasoni, and Lillian Hillebrand, and by two sisters in infancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy A. “Dixie” Newell will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 12 p.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, Pa., with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elk County Catholic School System, Community Nurses Hospice, or to Queen of the World Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.