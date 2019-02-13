Dorothy "Dot" Oma Wetzel Terwilliger Monrean, 91, of Clarion, (formerly of Rimersburg), went to be with her Lord on February 12, 2019, at her home.
Born March 16, 1927, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late David B. and Ethel (Kilgore) Wetzel.
Mrs. Monrean was a graduate of Parker High School (now Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District) where she was a member of the cheerleading team.
She married Virgil Terwilliger on July 10, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 3, 1991.
She married John Monrean on March 4, 1995. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2018.
Mrs. Monrean was a graduate of Feller's School of Cosmetology and followed that profession for two years.
She then worked at Archway Cookie Company for five years before working at Owens-Illinois Glass Company in Clarion where she retired in 1988 as a quality control inspector after 30 years of service.
Mrs. Monrean was a devoted wife, mother and a friend to all who knew her.
She was a member of the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg for many years where she served as a secretary to the Board of Trustees, secretary and treasurer of the Women of the Church of God, as well as having served on several other church committees. She most recently attended Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Mrs. Monrean enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, attending plays and basketball games at Union High School, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers games and taking trips with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by her family, many friends and acquaintances.
Survivors include three brothers, D. Merle Wetzel and his wife, Janet, of Shippenville, Russel B. Wetzel of Parker and W. Edward Wetzel of Clarion; a son-in-law, Richard Koch of Raleigh, N.C.; six nephews and a niece; four step-children, Patti Miller and her husband, Ed, of Brookville, Diane Orange and her husband, John, of Shippenville, John Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Brookville, and Gerald Monrean and his wife, Patricia, of Summerville; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by her only child, a daughter, Christine Terwilliger Koch on July 21, 2000; and a brother, Walter M. Wetzel.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday February 15, and from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday February 16, at the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the church with the Rev. John Milliron, pastor of the Baker Street Church of God, officiating, and friend, Dan George, assisting.
Interment will follow in Callensburg Cemetery.
The family suggest memorials be made to the Baker Street Church of God, P.O. Box 160, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
