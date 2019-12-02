Dorothy Jean Shick, 89, of Hawthorn, died Thursday morning, November 28, 2019 at the Clarion Hospital.
Born May 9, 1930, in Leatherwood, she was the daughter of the late Orie Eugene and Myrtle Alice Louise (Flick) Shanafelt.
She married Edward Carl Shick on September 26, 1946. He preceded her death on February 20, 2009.
As a member of the Hawthorn Nazarene Church, Mrs. Shick taught children’s Sunday school for many years and was part of the church’s Missionary Society.
She was devoted to her family and friends, always with a welcoming door at her home.
Mrs. Shick was an avid reader. She also enjoyed collecting sea shells, post cards and cardinal figurines, and loved bird watching and flowers.
Her family devotion led her to start the Shick/Shreckengost reunion and explore the family genealogy.
She is survived by two daughters, Carla Wheeler of Oil City and Brenda DeCorte and her husband, Craig, of Clarion; three grandchildren, Jason DeCorte of Georgia, Kirsten Hassan and her husband, Michael, and Shane Wheeler and his wife, Jenny, both of Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Casey Alexis Hassan, Kaela Makenzie Wheeler, Carter Burke Hassan and Brandon Daniel Wheeler; and two sisters, Bonnie Henry of Black Lick and Lacey Luther of East Lake, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, Edward, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Stover, James Stover and Don Stover; and three sisters, Gay Metz, Kathy McNaughton and Robin Davis.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Tonya Hockenberry officiating.
Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242 or the Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene, 1142 Chestnut Street, Hawthorn, PA 16230.
