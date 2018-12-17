Dorothy Jeanne Hetrick, 87, of New Bethlehem, died peacefully early Sunday morning, December 16, 2018, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born February 10, 1931, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Arnold and Edna Dunn Brown.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mrs. Hetrick was a graduate of the Porter Township School.
She married Darl Hetrick on December 17, 1954. He survives.
Mrs. Hetrick was a homemaker and worked along side her husband in the family business, Hetrick Farm Supply.
She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Hetrick loved to bake and cook and was well known for her cakes.
She enjoyed square dancing.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, James Hetrick of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Brown, Robert A. Brown and Jerry Brown.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.
An Eastern Star Service will be held at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, in the church with the Rev. Bud Davis, church pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in Kellersburg Lutheran Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in the name of Dorothy Jeanne Hetrick to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
