Dorothy Lucille Bowersox died at home with family on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
She was born Dorothy Lucille LeVier in Brookville in 1925.
Mrs. Bowersox grew up in Middle Run near Hawthorn. She attended the Church of God there.
She graduated from New Bethlehem High School in 1944, after which she went to work to support the naval war effort in Newport News, Va.
She married World War II infantry veteran George E. Bowersox Jr. of New Bethlehem. They were married for 56 years.
Mrs. Bowersox and her family settled in Claymont, Del. in 1955 where they raised their sons and lived until 1988.
For many years she served as the head store cashier at Sears in Wilmington, Del. Later she and her husband moved to Newark, Del. where she worked and made many friends at the family’s lawn and garden shop.
Mrs. Bowersox had a great love for her family and for family genealogy. Over the years, she became the family genealogical historian for the Bowersox/Bauersachs family. She traveled to courthouses throughout Pennsylvania to gather primary documents and information about her family. Before her passing, she donated her extensive genealogical collection to the Union County Historical Society in Lewisburg.
Survivors include two sons, Larry E. Bowersox and his wife, Susan, of Lancaster County, and George E. Bowersox III, and his wife, Gail, of Newark, Del.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward LeVier; and two sisters, Leona LeVier Catchpole and Phyllis LeVier Haas.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 21, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Mrs. Bowersox’s name to the Union County Historical Society, 103 South Second Street, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
