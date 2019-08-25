French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, during a working session on “G7 Partnership with Africa” in Biarritz, France on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, on the second day of the annual G7 Summit. It was attended by the leaders of the world’s seven richest democracies: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.