Douglas J. Peterson Sr.
Douglas J. Peterson Sr., age 79, of Patch Road, Brockway, Pa., died on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on June 10, 1940, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Clarence William and Glendora Kiel Peterson. On June 8, 1963, he was married to Glenda Miller and she survives.
Retired, Doug had been employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 40 years at Esquire Fuel and Rosio Coal Company.
He was Protestant by faith.
Doug was a member of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company for 30 years and was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw.
He enjoyed woodworking, especially making crosses, cheering for the Steelers and the Penguins and watching Penn State football.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Chad) Ecklund of Ridgway; three sons, JD Peterson of Brockway, Eric (Wendy) Peterson of Garner, N.C., and Michael (Kay) Peterson of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Sarah, Elizabeth, James, Eric Jr; Brian, Rachel, Brandon, Patrick and Tracey and 13 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Harlie, Sadie, Caleb, Molly, Jayden, Chance, Sally, Amya, Mark Jr., Joanna, Ashley and Emmy.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 17, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in the Beechtree Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
