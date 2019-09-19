It’s up to an aged John Rambo and the Dowager Countess of Grantham to loosen Pennywise’s grip on the box office this weekend and continue a strong start for the fall box office season after a lackluster summer.
Lionsgate and Millennium Films’ “Rambo: Last Blood” and Focus Features’ film adaptation of “Downton Abbey” are each expected to open with around $20 million in ticket sales this weekend in the U.S. and Canada, according to people who’ve read pre-release audience surveys. Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox’s Brad Pitt space drama “Ad Astra” will probably debut with roughly $17 million.
Both “Rambo” and “Downton Abbey” have a decent chance of unseating “It Chapter Two” as the top film in the U.S. and Canada. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s $80-million horror sequel has ruled the charts for two weekends in a row, and has collected $155 million in North America so far. “It Chapter Two” held strong with $39 million last weekend, holding off the better-than-expected debut of STX’s Jennifer Lopez movie “Hustlers.”