Dr. Alan John Cicciarelli, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by his family at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew.
Born November 28, 1945 in Rimbersburg, he was the son of Adam and Bernadine (Mortimer) Cicciarelli.
Dr. Cicciarelli began his education at Union High School and graduated as a National Honor Society student in 1963. He went on to pursue his Bachelor of Science as a pre-medical student at Pennsylvania State University, where he graduated in 1967. Following this, he went on to study at the Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital of Philadelphia, graduating as a Medical Doctor. Following his medical degree, he attended Columbia University where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Nutritional Science.
After completing his education, he went on to practice medicine in San Diego, Calif., until his retirement. He specialized in occupational medicine. Despite all of his education, he was a lifelong learner. He had a wide variety of interests, and he was extremely knowledgeable on so many topics.
Dr. Cicciarelli especially had a passion for beekeeping. He was an advocate of saving the bees and studying everything he could about them. His other lifelong passion was gardening. From a young age, he always loved to see things grow and loved the idea of being self-sufficient.
His interests also included nutrition, jigsaw puzzles, word games, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his many friends at the Rimersburg Senior Center.
Lastly, Dr. Cicciarelli always enjoyed being surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Survivors include his siblings, James Cicciarelli of Rimersburg, Eric Cicciarelli of Rimersburg, Elissa Litsch and her husband, Cliff, of St. Louis, Mo., Lee Cicciarelli and his wife, Sandy, of Rimersburg, Elaine Cicciarelli of Rimersburg and Chris Cicciarelli and his wife, Patty, of New Bethlehem; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jonathan Cicciarelli.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Dr. Cicciarelli's honor to the Rimersburg Senior Center, 7363 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
