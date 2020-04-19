Around this time in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers were finishing up an eight-month process of plowing four draft picks and $13.45 million in guaranteed money into fortifying the inside linebacker position.
A year following those investments into four inside linebackers, the Steelers would seem to still have some work to do at the position.
The release of Mark Barron and the departure of Tyler Matakevich in free agency last month leave the Steelers with Devin Bush and Vince Williams atop their inside linebacker depth chart, with only unproven 2019 sixth-round pick Ulysees Gilbert and journeyman Robert Spillane behind them.
The Steelers did not add an inside linebacker in unrestricted free agency. They didn’t even go the reserve/future route or rummage through the XFL-castoff bin to add depth. That suggests a near-certainty that an inside linebacker or two will be added to the organization by the end of this week, be it via one of the Steelers’ six draft picks or in the undrafted free agent market immediately after the draft is over Saturday.
“We’re real comfortable with Vince Williams and Devin Bush,” general manager Kevin Colbert said. “Could we add some depth? Sure. Ulysees Gilbert was coming along as a special-teams contributor until unfortunately suffered a back injury that ended his season. He was showing good promise to be a contributor at some point.
“We’ll look at adding where it’s appropriate depending on who is available and when.”
Bush did nothing as a rookie last season to show that he wasn’t worth trading second- and third-round picks to move up into the top 10 to select him last April. But while Barron was adequate after signing for $6.75 million guaranteed, the Steelers viewed the cap space saved by releasing him more valuable than keeping him on for a second season with the team.
The Steelers gave Williams a three-year, $18.6 million contract in August 2018, but he played only 36.5% of the team’s defensive snaps last season. With Barron gone and no replacement signed, presumably the only way Williams is not an every-down player at age 30 in 2020 is if the Steelers draft an inside linebacker.
That is something, though, that teams should only do while proceeding with caution.
“The (inside) linebacker group is not real strong this year,” said longtime former Dallas Cowboys executive and SiriusXM NFL Radio draft analyst Gil Brandt.
In the increasingly-hybrid sport, it’s difficult to define exactly the type of player the Steelers could target for one of their interior linebacker spots. Consider that Barron was once considered a safety.
If the Steelers opted for a more traditional, strong-tackling inside linebacker, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said believes there is a good fit for a team that wants to grab one with a pick in the No. 50s overall. (The Steelers’ top choice is at No. 49).
“I think that’s a great spot if you wanted to get a linebacker,” Jeremiah said on a conference call last week. “A guy like Jordyn Brooks from Texas Tech, who can fly.”
If the Steelers waited a round or two, there is an LSU linebacker they could target. No, not Patrick Queen – he’ll be long gone by then. But Tigers teammate Jacob Phillips has the look of an intriguing, high-floor prospect with the pedigree of a productive player for a national championship team.
“For a mid-round linebacker, that’s exactly who you’re looking for,” said former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive and SiriusXM NFL Radio analyst Mark Dominik.