DuBOIS — No matter its record come season’s end, the DuBois football program has produced its share of quality linemen over the years, and typically has at least one player waiting in the wings to assume the leadership role when older players move on.
Things are no different this year, as senior Mitchell Drahushak has already stepped up in the offseason to help guide a group that lost the likes of Bobby Kennis, Payton Fox and Brandon Conner to graduation.
Despite those losses, Drahushak is part of a deep group of linemen back for DuBois in its junior and senior classes that hope to lead the way for the Beavers to improve on last season’s 3-5 record. Those three wins came in the Beavers’ first season in the District 9 Big School League, although the schedule was modified and only featured schools in the southern part of the district because of COVID-19. DuBois is set to embark on a full D-9 League schedule this season.
“We did lose some talented seniors,” said DuBois coach TJ Wingard. “But, I think with Mitch and the seniors that are back, along with a pretty large junior class of linemen as well, there is a good handful of them that are going to vie for starting spots (on varsity) and help us on jayvees too.
“I think when he was younger, he assumed that an underclassmen isn’t suppose to say much and is a quiet kid to begin with. But, after his swimming season was done here in his junior year you see a difference in him and could tell in the weight room and in on the field workouts that he was becoming more of a (vocal) leader.
“He gets it, that this is their (seniors’) last year, and he wants to make sure that he is prepared and the other kids around him are as well. He’s really taken the bull by the horns there. Mitch is the kind of kid they are going to follow in regards to his work ethic, and how he talks to kids. It’s always positive.”
The fact Drahushak finds himself where he is shouldn’t come as a shock as the dual-sport athlete has played football since he was 10 years old. He got his start at the youth level playing for the Treasure Lake Titans and head coach Kelly Laird before moving into the junior high level at DuBois.
Although Wingard is in just his second season as the Beavers’ varsity head coach, he has watched Drahushak progress throughout his career, particularly at the junior high level when he was a coach there.
He’s also a good role model off the field as well.
“He’s a leader on the field and does the right things off the field and is a good role model there as well,” said Wingard. “He’s a real positive kid and obviously a really good student in school. We have a lot of kids like him, but he’s a really good story (with how career has progressed).
“The big thing with him is what he does in classroom, how he walks himself in the hallways and how positive he is as far leadership. He’s not a ‘me’ kid at all and with him it’s all about if I do my job the team is going to be better. He’s going to be the guy Coach (Ryan) Benson, the offensive line coach, asks questions to and picks his brain and that type of stuff. Mitch is a pretty bright kid.”
Drahushak reached the varsity level as a sophomore and played in half the games that season for then head coach Justin Marshall as DuBois went 0-10 on the field before picking up a forfeit win when it was learned Erie High used an ineligible player in a victory against the Beavers.
He stepped into the starting lineup along the offensive line last season as a junior and played in every game while also seeing some time on the defensive side of the ball where he recorded seven tackles. He had three of those tackles in a 19-16 home win against Moniteau, which was DuBois’ second win of a 3-5 campaign.
DuBois had beaten Punxsutawney, 24-0, at Mansell Stadium two weeks earlier for the program’s first win on the field since 2017 when Drahushak was a freshman in junior high. It’s a night that will always stand out to him.
“My favorite moment (in football) was when we won our first game last year after not winning a game the previous season,” he said.
Drahushak is likely to see more time on the defensive side of the ball this year, something he is ready and excited about so he can help the Beavers take that next step when it comes to the postseason.
“As a team, our goal is to win the district championship,” said Drahushak. “My personal goal is to play the best I can on both sides of the ball to help my team achieve that goal. I love playing with all my teammates under the Friday night lights. I can’t wait to play at the newly renovated Nextier Bank Field at Mansell Stadium, and it will be really exciting to have our fans back.”
And yes, you did read that right earlier that Drahushak is a multi-sport athlete who also swims for DuBois. He also use to play baseball and enjoys to golf, but swimming is the sport that kind of sticks out as it’s something you usually don’t associate with football players, especially lineman.
“There aren’t many 230-pound lineman who swim, but it’s really worked out well for him,” said Wingard. “His core strength is phenomenal, and it’s helped him be really quick off the ball. Being a swimmer certainly hasn’t hurt him (as far as athleticism), that’s for sure, and he still lifts his weights and gets his work done with football. It’s a neat combination for sure.”
Wingard said that feeling of “the last go around” has been a common theme he has seen in the offseason among a lot of the players in what is a rather large senior class for the Beavers.
“We had 17 seniors pick up equipment and there are 12-13 very experienced players among that group,” he said. “I think most of them realize this it for them. They have bonded and he (Drahushak) is a major part of that as far as, ‘hey, it’s our last hooray at DuBois Area High and wearing these football pads. He’s one of major kids taking the bull by the horn and saying let’s go get this. He’s doing a great job in that respect.”
Drahushak and his fellow seniors hope to be the group that helps lead DuBois back to the postseason and end a playoff victory drought that dates back to 1996.