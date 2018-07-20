TITUSVILLE — On Saturday, July 28, Drake Well Museum and Park and Friends of Drake Well, Inc. will present Something More Saturdays, a monthly program offering visitors unique and entertaining learning experiences not included in a typical visit to the museum. Scheduled on the last Saturday of every month, Something More Saturday programs are included in the museum’s regular admission fees.
July’s Something More Saturday will feature hands-on activities and games. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will enjoy conducting oil vs. water experiments, creating a paper Replica of the Drake Well, viewing and handling objects from the 19th and early-20th centuries and much more.
In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the blacksmith’s role in the early oil region. The Oil Valley Blacksmith Association will hold demonstrations in the museum’s Blacksmith Shop from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year round. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (www.PATrailsofHistory.com).
For more information about Something More Saturdays or other museum programs, visit www.drakewell.org, call (814) 827-2797, or find us on Facebook at Drake Well Museum.
