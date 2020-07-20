The Forest Area School District will be offering a summer drama/music enrichment program. This program will follow all of the procedures passed in the Board of Directors reopening plan.
The program will run every Wednesday from July 22 until August 19. Lori Beatty and John Wortman will be at West Forest from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. and then East Forest from noon until 1:30 p.m.
There will be four weeks of rehearsal and then a video of student work compiled during the fifth and final week. Please reach out to Wortman or Beatty with any questions or concerns.
Anyone who would like to register for the drama program and has not already should call Central Office at (814) 755-4491.