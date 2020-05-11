BROOKVILLE — Brookville area senior citizens will be going to a picnic on Friday, May 29, but it won’t be like any other picnic they’ve attended. This will be a drive-thru picnic at Heritage House.
The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is hosting picnics at three of its centers: Reynoldsville Foundry, May 15; Brockway Depot, May 20, and Heritage House, May 29.
Molly McNutt, executive director said, “Senior centers cannot reopen while we are in the yellow phase because social distancing is still encouraged. We know seniors are ready to get back to their senior centers, but until we can reopen, we thought we could have a drive-thru picnic.”
Lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lots of the senior centers.
The picnic lunches will include a hot dog, chips, macaroni salad, baked beans, an orange and cookies.
“Our staff will be serving the meals,” McNutt said. “Pete Spuck, center services supervisor, is preparing the food. People will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lots to pick up their meals.
“If the weather is nice, we encourage couples to take their meal to a local park to enjoy outdoors, or enjoy the lunch in their own homes.
“The meal is free and we expect high participation with having the senior centers closed for such a long time,” she said.
“If we are still yellow (phase) in June, we are planning additional parking lot activities to try and keep seniors engaged and prevent social isolation.”
Reservations for the picnics are preferred, but not required. “People can call the senior center where they plan to pick up a picnic meal,” McNutt said. The numbers to call are: Reynoldsville Foundry, 653-2522; Brockway Depot, 265-1719; and Heritage House, 849-3391.