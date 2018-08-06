REYNOLDSVILLE — A very hot, late-summer day welcomed fans and drivers back to Hummingbird Speedway for the first night of racing in the month of August.
The night saw all of the winners add to their 2018 win totals with: Chris Farrell from Clearfield winning his 7th BWP Bats Late Model feature, Mike Anderson from DuBois winning his 5th Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stock feature, Zach Myers from Knox winning his 4th Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Model feature, Bruce Hartzfeld from Rockton winning his 3rd Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stock feature, and John Campisano from Punxsutawney winning his 5th Aaron’s Four-Cylinder feature.
The BWP Bats Late Models kicked off the feature racing action with Paul Kot and Dan Smeal leading the field to the opening green flag to begin their 25-lap feature race. Smeal jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Kot and Levi Sikora following behind. Smeal continued to lead through the opening few laps as Sikora worked his way around Kot to take the second spot on lap 4.
A few laps later, on lap 7, hard-charging Chris Farrell also worked his way around Kot to move himself into the third position after starting 7th because of his feature win last week. Smeal went on to lead the opening 9 laps until a mechanical issue ended his evening and giving the lead to Sikora on lap 10 with Farrell second and Kot third.
Sikora led 4 laps from lap 10-13 before swapping the lead back and forth with Farrell on laps 14 and 15. Sikora regained the lead on lap 15 and continued to pace the field until lap 18 when a mechanical failure ended his night and gave the lead to Farrell with Kot and Derek Rodkey following behind in second and third respectively.
Kot gave Farrell all he had in the remaining 6 laps but it was not enough as Farrell held on to pick up his 7th victory of the 2018 season. Kot, Rodkey, Larry Hollenbaugh, and Curtis Teats rounded out the top 5. Teats and Kot won the heat races.
Rich Anderson and Jenna Pfaff led the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks trackside for their 15-lap feature event. Anderson jumped out to the early lead on the initial green flag and led the opening 3 laps before getting passed by Bryce Swauger for the top spot just before Anderson spun out in turn 3, bringing out the caution flag and putting him to the back of the 10-car field.
Swauger led for one lap and then Mike Anderson took the lead away and Andrew Frey got around Swauger also to move into the second position. Anderson began to pull away from the field with Frey in second and Swauger in third. Mike Miller had been working his way up through the pack and caught Swauger with just a couple laps remaining.
Miller completed the pass later that lap to take the third position behind Anderson and Frey. Anderson held on in the final couple of laps on his way to claiming his 5th win of season. Frey, Miller, Swauger, and Richard Herman rounded out the top 5. Frey and Miller won the heat races.
B.J. Hudson and Doug Surra led the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models to the track for their 20-lap feature race. Zach Myers, who started third in the race, made a move to the inside of Hudson and Surra on the initial green flag and took the lead quickly on the first lap. Myers continued to lead over Surra and the rest of the field for the opening 8 laps through several caution flags.
Myers was able to jump out to the lead on every restart over Surra but Surra remained close behind as Nick Erskine, who started mid-pack of the 23-car field, worked his way into the third spot behind the two leaders. Myers and Surra flipped-flopped the lead only once in the race as Surra would only lead lap 8. The race would ultimately go to overtime and go 22 laps instead of the scheduled 20.
Myers would hold off challenges by both Surra and Erskine on the final green-white-checker restart on his way to winning 4th race of the 2018 season. Surra, Erskine, Eddie Connor, and Luke Barnett rounded out the top 5. Deegan Watt, Myers, and Surra won the heat races.
Bill Phillips Jr. and Bruce Hartzfeld led the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks trackside for their 20-lap feature event. Hartzfeld jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Phillips, Fuzzy Fields, and the rest of the field following behind. Hartzfeld led the opening 5 laps of the race until he and hard-charging Fields got together on the frontstretch battling for the lead and wrecked, forcing both drivers to the rear of the field.
All of that handed the lead to Phillips on lap 6 with Brandon Connor, Douglas Eck, and others close behind. Phillips continued to lead the field around the track until Fields spun in turns 3 and 4 with a broken rear gear, ending his evening with just 3 laps remaining. That setup one final restart in the race with Phillips, Hartzfeld, and Connor the top 3.
On the restart, Hartzfeld used the high line to his advantage to take the lead from Phillips after he led 14 laps. Hartzfeld held on in the final couple of laps on his way to claiming his 3rd win of the season. Phillips, Connor, Eck, and Rich Howell rounded out the top 5. Hartzfeld and Fields won the heat races.
Newcomer Curtis Mohney and Ricky Nelson led the Aaron’s Four-Cylinders to the track for their 12-lap feature race. Mohney jumped out to the lead on the initial green flag with Eric Luzier and Bruce Betres in second and third respectively. Mohney led the opening 2 laps before getting passed by Luzier for the top spot on lap 3.
Luzier led the field for a couple laps until a caution for a blown motor in Betres’ machine ended his night on lap 4. On the restart, Luzier jumped out to the lead once again as Mohney received pressure from a hard-charging John Campisano, who started in the last row.
Campisano got around Mohney on lap 5 to take the second spot and now set his sights on Luzier for the race lead. Luzier led a total of 7 laps from lap 3 to lap 9. Campisano pulled away from Luzier slightly and led the remaining 3 laps on his way to winning his 5th race of 2018. Luzier, Mohney, Randy Albert, and Zach Lennox rounded out the top 5. Mohney and Betres won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: A quick note to all drivers, teams, and fans, next weekend, August 11th, will be the 25-lap, $800 to win plus lap money Semi-Late Model Special presented by Psycho Industries. The top 10 finishers in the race will receive the same payout as the Super Late Models and positions 11-24 will be increased by $20 per position of original Semi-Late pay. Gates will open at 4:30 with racing beginning at 7:00. For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.
