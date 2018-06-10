BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway held a four-division show with a $3,000 to win late model feature Friday as part of a Grady’s Decision Night at the speedway.
Doug Drown took home the night’s big prize in the ULMS Late Model feature, with Michael Maresca, Doug Eck, Charles Powell Jr. and Jon Lee rounding out the Top 5. Matt Lux crossed the finish line in sixth place and was followed by Jerry Redden, John Weaver, Kyle Knapp and Mike Wonderling.
Lux posted the fastest lap in the two-lap time trial for the event at 15.777 (85.568 mph), while Eck had the fastest lap in the feature — a 16.456 (82.037 mph) on the third circuit of the 20-lap feature.
Late model heat race wins went to Jared Miley, Lux and Max Blair.
In the Windstream Semi-Late Model division, Joe Martin captured the checkered flag while posting the fastest lap in the 20-lap feature at 16.704 seconds (80.819 mph). Martin was followed in the Top 5 by.J. Hudson, Todd English, Tommy Kronenwetter and Shawn Lundemuth.
Luke Barnett was sixth, with Scott Carbaugh and Doug Surra finishing seventh and eighth, respectively. Dustin Challingsworth and Jim Challingsworth closed out the Top 10 in ninth and 10th.
Heat race victories went to Martin, Surra and Zach Myers.
Over in the Chad Lilley Septic Street Stock division, Tim Bish found Victory Lane — posting the fastest lap of the feature at 18.253 (73.96 mph) on the second lap.
Jamie Colwell crossed the finish line in second place, with Bob Rasman, Dennis Asel and Allen English coming in third through fifth, repsectively. Rounding out the Top 10 were Jason Black, Gary Luzier, Tim Steis, Chris Myers and Jordan Eck.
Rosman and Bish collected heat race wins on the night.
The Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive (FWD) 4-Cylinder division saw Cody Young capture the checkered flag in the 15-lap feature.
Wayne Truitt came home second, with Sam Orf Jr., Travis Crawford and Greg Kiehl in third through fifth, respectively.
Chad Greeley crossed the finish line in sixth, while D.J. Clark, Austin Fedder, Patrick Crawford and Curtis Mohney rounded out the Top 10. Clark set the fastest lap in the feature at 21.343 (63.253 mph) on lap No. 6.
Clark and Truitt won the two heat races on the night.
The speedway is running a Father’s Day Special his Friday, as all fathers get $2 off general admission price of $12.
This week’s card features late models, semi-late models, the FWD 4-Cylinders plus Off Road Speedway Series ATVs and UTVs. The semi-late model feature that was rained out on June 1 also will be run.
The speedway will not hold races on June 22.
For more information on the speedway or upcoming events, people can visit the Thunder Mountain website at thundermountainspeedwaypa.com.
