ALCOLA – The judging for the Drug Awareness Poster Contest was held on Monday at the Clarion County Fair. Children in grades kindergarten to 12th grade were eligible to enter.
Premium were $15 for first, $10 for second and $5 for third.
KINDERGARTEN: 1 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem; 2 — Emelia Barnett, Templeton; 3 — Iris McDaniel, Fairmount City.
GRADES 1-3: 1 — Caleb Cserr, Seminole.
GRADES 4-6: 1 — Hayden Smith, New Bethlehem; 2 — James McDaniel, Manorville.
GRADES 10-12: 1 — Tim Reichard, Clarion.