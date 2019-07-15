CALLENSBURG – A 34-year-old Parker man is facing charges after drugs were reportedly discovered in the driveway of his Callensburg home on April 21.
Mitchell Kelly Warfield was charged with possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance and possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
During a verbal argument outside their Main Street home at approximately 12:20 p.m., Warfield’s wife reportedly grabbed several wax stamp bags containing fentanyl from her husband’s truck and threw them in the driveway. She then went back inside the residence, and Warfield attempted to clean up the items before leaving the scene, reports state.
When they arrived at the home a short time later, police said they discovered five of the wax stamp bags still in the driveway.
Warfield allegedly admitted that the stamp bags belonged to him.
Charges were filed July 15 by state police Trooper Dylan Jones with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.