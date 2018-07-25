Following a year-long investigation into multiple cases involving the distribution of dangerous drugs in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C vice unit, assisted by elements of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, arrested 12 people Wednesday and are seeking four more.
The sweep extended throughout Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
At press time, four of those for whom warrants have been issued remain at large and state police ask that anyone with information regarding their whereabouts contact the PSP office in Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
The four are:
— Michelle Houston, 43, Falls Creek, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device.
— Jerri Nelson, 37, DuBois, on charges of conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver.
— Jeremy Pruszko, 31, Penfield, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device.
— Caylia Shank, 26, Punxsutawney, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance.
Those arrested were:
— Scott Brosius, 40, Brookville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device.
— Chelsea Chestnut, 30, Brookville, on charges of conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of a child.
— Zachary Clinchod, 29, currently incarcerated, on charges of conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver.
— Vincent Foringer, 20, DuBois, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device.
— Glenn Fox, 30, Reynoldsville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance.
— Tyler Fox, 20, Clarion, on charges of conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver.
— Calvin Keeder, 35, currently incarcerated, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device.
— Samantha Lucas, 26, Brookville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device.
— Brian Robinson, 36, Punxsutawney, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child.
— Avarea Smith, 20, currently incarcerated, on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
— Michael White, 32, currently incarcerated, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance.
— A 16-year old female, Reynoldsville, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication device.
