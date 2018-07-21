MINOR LEAGUE
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
DuBOIS 9,
CLARION 6
Score by Innings
Clarion;230;100;—;6
DuBois;230;12x;-;9
Clarion—6
Liam Huwar rf 4010, Dylan Smail ss 2322, Parker Miller 1b 4133, Nathan Frederick 2b-cf-p 3000, Ethan Rex p-2b 3010, Wyatt Watterson c 2000, Gabe Anderson ph 1000, Paul Craig cf-p-cf 2010, Hayden Hindman 3b 1100, Drew Martz ph 1000, Hunter Lechner 1000, Alex Love ph 0100, Reese Runyon 1000. Totals: 25-6-8-5.
DuBois—9
Wes Clyde rf 1101, Walker Thomas 1100, Brady Galiczynski 2b 1400, Ben Yale 1b-c 4011, Madix Clark 0101, Mason Dinkfelt ss-1b-p 2011, Seth Wilmoth cf 2022, Landon Paul lf-ss 2000, Maddox Bennett p-1b 2110, Ike Dennison lf 1000, Brayden Zatsick c-lf 0100, Hunter Ho lf 2000. Totals: 18-9-5-6.
Errors: Clarion 3, DuBois 0. LOB: Clarion 6, DuBois 7. SF: Clark. HBP: Smail (by Dinkfelt), Frederick (by Bennett). SB: Smail, Miller, Rex; Galiczynski. CS: Dinkfelt.
Pitching
Clarion: Ethan Rex-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Paul Craig-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Nathan Frederick-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Maddox Bennett-3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Mason Dinkfelt-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Dinkfelt. Losing pitcher: Craig.
