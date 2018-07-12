CLEARFIELD 5,
DuBOIS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois;010;000;0—1
Clearfield;010;004;x—5
DuBois—1
Ferra cf 2010, Krise 2b-ss 3010, Prosper 1b 3000, Frano c 3110, Pasternak 3b 3000, Grecco p 3010, Shilala 2b 0000, Husted rf 1000, Means rf 2010, Swauger lf 3011, Kness ss-p 3000, Garvey eh 2000. Totals: 28-1-6-1.
Clearfield—5
T. Morgan rf 3110, Z. Morgan c 0000, Barr lf 3111, Glass ss 2111, Graham pr 0100, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Timko dh 2022, Walker pr 0100, Sorbera p 0000, Myers eh 3010, Williams 2b 3010, Peacock 3b 3011, Wilson cf 3010. Totals: 21-5-8-5.
Errors—DuBois 0, Clearfield 2. LOB—DuBois 4, Clearfield 7. DP—DuBois 1, Clearfield 2. 2B—Frano; Glass. SAC—Z. Morgan, Bumbarger. SF—Timko. SB—Z. Morgan. HBP—Williams (by Grecco).
Pitching
DuBois: Grecco—5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Kness—1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Sorbera—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher—Sorbera. Losing pitcher—Grecco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.