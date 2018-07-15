CLEARFIELD 12,
DuBOIS 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois;010;10;—;5
Clearfield;251 ;22;—;12
DuBois—2
Ferra cf-p 3000, Krise 2b-p-2b 2000, McCluskey 3b-cf 1000, Frano p-2b-3b 1100, Starr ss 1110, Swauger 1b 2020, Garvey eh-rf 1000, Martini lf 2011, Hickman c 1000, Ho rf-eh 2000. Totals: 16-2-4-1.
Clearfield—12
T. Morgan cf 4321, Z. Morgan c 3111, Barr ss 3420, Glass eh 2222, Bumbarger 1b 2003, Timko rf 3032, Wilson p 0000, Myers dh 2011, Williams 2b 3110, Peacock 3b 2110, Sorbera lf 2000. Totals: 26-12-13-10.
Errors—Krise, Frano. LOB—DuBois 5, Clearfield 6. DP—Clearfield. 2B—Z. Morgan, Glass, Myers. SAC—Garvey; Z. Morgan, Sorbera. SF—Bumbarger. SB—T. Morgan.
Pitching
DuBois: Frano—2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Krise—2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Ferra—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Wilson—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher—Wilson. Losing pitcher—Frano.
