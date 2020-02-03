Girls
CLEARFIELD 96,
DuBOIS 80
200 medley relay - 1. Clearfield (Raegan Mikesell, Karli Bietz, Jaylin Wood, Chrsitina McGinnis), 1:59.43; 2. Clearfield; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle - 1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:08.53; 2. Javens (D); 3. Struble (C).
200 IM - 1. Karli Bietz (C), 2:20.13; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Wingard (D).
50 freestyle - 1. Raegan Mikesell (C), 25.69; 2. Cornelius (D); 3. Usaitis (D).
1-meter diving - 1. Jazlynn Shomo (C), 166.90.
100 butterfly - 1. Jaylin Wood (C), 1:07.60; 2. Brant (D); 3. Kipp (C).
100 freestyle - 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 57.76; 2. McGinnis (C); 3. Truesdale (D).
500 freestyle - 1/ Karli Bietz (C), 5:37.21; 2. Javens (D); 3. Narehood (C).
200 freestyle relay - 1. Clearfield (Raegan Mikesell, Christina McGinnis, Jaylin Wood, Karli Bietz), 1:46.37; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke - 1. Raegan Mikesell (C), 1:06.03; 2. Dressler (D); 3. Brant (D).
100 breaststroke - 1. Anna Wingard (D), 1;18.69; 2. DuFour (C); 3. Kipp (C).
400 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Dru Javens, Alayna Cornelius, Jessica Brant, Anna Wingard), 4:04.43; 2. Clearfield; 3. DuBois.
Boys
CLEARFIELD 121,
DuBOIS 60
200 medley relay - 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Noah Jordan, Mason Marshall, Justin Maines), 1:44.95; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
200 freestyle - 1. Luke Mikesell (C), 1:43.51; 2. Wayne (D); 3. P. Marshall (C).
200 IM - 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 2:07.48; 2. Cline (C); 3. Roemer (D).
50 freestyle - 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 22.91; 2. Maines (C); 3. Gwizdala (D).
1-meter diving - 1. Justin Hand (C), 207.00; 2. Turner (C); 3. Unch (C).
100 butterfly - 1. Mason Marshall (C), 56.42; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Wells (D).
100 freestyle - 1. Luke Mikesell (C) 46.71; 2. T. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Jordan (C).
500 freestyle - 1. Leif Hoffman (C), 5:00.65; 2. Wayne (D); 3. P. Marshall (C).
200 freestyle relay - 1. Clearfield (Luke Mikesell, Noah Jordan, Parker Marshall, Justin Maines), 1:32.94; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.
100 backstroke - 1. Mason Marshall (C), 1:00.42; 2. Wells (D); 3. Drahushak (D).
100 breaststroke - 1. Noah Jordan (C), 1:05.69; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Seaburn (C).
400 freestyle relay - 1. Clearfield (Luke Mikesell, Mason Marshall, Justin Maines, Leif Hoffman), 3:25.58; 2. DuBois; 3. Clearfield.