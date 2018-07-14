11-YEAR-OLDS
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
HARBORCREEK 9,
DuBOIS 6
Score by Innings
DuBois;022;002;—;6
Harborcreek;023;40;—;9
DuBois—9
Samson Deeb ss 3010, Talon Hodge 3b 4011, Noah Farrell c 4010, Hunter Allman 1b-p-1b 3120, Danny Dixon p-1b-lf 4231, Brysen Delaney cf 3100, Camdyn Long rf 1100, Noah Barr ph-rf-p 3010, Boston Graham 2b-ss-2b 3122, Dylan Horner lf 3000, Aiden Robertson ph-lf 1000. Totals: 33-6-12-4.
Horborcreek—9
Hayden Dylewski cf 3110, Alex Manendo ss 3100, Sam LaFuria 1b 3121, Jake Rocky c 3120, Evan Stranko 3b-p 3233, Carter Dougan rf 2010, Troy Barker ph 1200, Heath Betza p-3b 3012, Parker Irwin lf 1000, Noah Sprickman ph 0100, Jack Krysiak ph 1000, JT Delsandro 1000, Toby Vahey ph 1000. Totals: 25-9-10-6.
Errors: DuBois 3, Harborcreek 2. LOB: DuBois 2, Harborcreek 2. 2B: Farrell, Allman, Dixon, Graham. HBP: Allman (by Betza).
Pitching
DuBois: Danny Dixon-3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Hunter Allman-1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB. 0 SO; Noah Barr-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Harborcreek: Heath Betza-4+ IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Evan Stranko-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Betza. Losing pitcher: Dixon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.