SEMIFINALS
GAME 2
SERIES TIED 1-1
DuBOIS 11, PULASKI 7
Score by Innings
DuBois;122;005;1;—;11
Pulaski;400;210;0;—;7
DuBois—11
Thayne Morgan rf 4000, Garrett Brown cf 3200, Zane Morgan dh 4230, TJ Gornati p 0000, Sean Zimmerman 1b 3121, Justin Sleigh lf 5222, Dan Bowman 2b 4101, Matt Zimmerman 3b 5344, Josh Zelinski c 4142, Clayton Read ss 3011. Totals: 35-11-17-11.'
Pulaski—7
Drew Bankovich lf 4131, Phil Myers p-1b 4111, Justin Miknis rf 3220, Adam Bankovich c 2101, Devin Clark cf 4000, Corey Carr 1b 3111, Jackson Frank 3b 3122, Colin Read ss 2000, Lucas Burkett 2b 3000. Totals: 28-7-9-6.
Errors: DuBois 0, Pulaski 1. LOB: DuBois 11, Pulaski 6. 2B: M. Zimmerman (2), Zelinski (2), D. Bankovich, Corey Carr, Miknis. 3B: Z. Morgan. HR: M. Zimmerman.
Pitching
DuBois: TJ Gornati-5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 HBP; Alex Hart-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Pulaski: Phil Myers-5 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Rick Lines-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Corey Carr-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: Myers. Save: Hart.
