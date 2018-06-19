PUNXSUTAWNEY 11,
DuBOIS 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy;022;7;—;11
DuBois;000;0;—;0
Punxsutawney—11
Kaylee Guidice 2b 3210, Brooke Skarbeck ss 3211, Chloe Presloid 3b 3111, Ciara Toven p 3111, Karli Young c 2222, Emily McMahan cf 1000, Laci Poole cf 1100, Maddy Neely lf 1001, Morgan Riggie lf 1111, Zoey Hoover rf 1000, Brooke Farmery rf 1000, Emily Dobbins 1b 2112. Totals: 24-11-8-9.
DuBois—0
Morgan Pasternak p 2000, Jessy Frank cf-c 2010, Bree Weible 2b 2000, Melia Mitskavich 3b 2000, Maddy Orzechowski ss 2000, Aaliyah Estrada c 1010, Gabby Gulvas cf 1000, Gabby Orzechowski 1b 1000, Samantha Smiley rf 1000, Kiki Foster rf 0000, Sidney Beers lf 1000, Teegan Runyon lf 0000. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
Errors: Punxsy 1, DuBois 3. LOB: Punxsy 1, DuBios 3. DP: Punxsy 1, DuBois 0.
Pitching
Punxsy: Cira Toven-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Morgan Pasternak-4 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Toven. Losing pitcher: Pasternak.
