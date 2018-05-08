Girls
DuBOIS 78, ST. MARYS 72
4x800 relay - 1. St. Marys, 10:13.5.
100 hurdles - 1. Maddison King (D), 16.4; 2. Herring (SM); 3. Bashline (D).
100 dash - 1. Arianna Kleppinger (SM), 12.4; 2. Sayers (D); 3. Burton (D).
1,600 run - 1. Amanda Foster (SM), 5:30; 2. Anthony (SM); 3. Majchrzak (SM).
400 dash - 1. Amanda Foster (SM), 1:02.2; 2. Quesenberry (SM); 3. Hoover (D).
4x100 relay - 1. DuBois (Alana Burton, Antonia Fenice, Krista Harper, Reese Sayers), 54.0.
300 hurdles - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 47.3; 2. Herring (SM); 3. Mad. King (D).
800 run - 1. Amanda Foster (SM), 2:23.2; 2. Johnson (SM); 3. Hayes (SM).
200 dash - 1. Antonia Fenice (D), 28.8; 2. Manning (SM); 3. Muccio (SM).
3,200 run - 1. Kyla Johnson (SM), 12:00.48; 2. Usaitis (D); 3. Horner (D).
4x400 relay - 1. St. Marys, 4:22.9.
Shot put - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 33-9; 2. Heigel (SM); 3. Snyder (D).
Discus - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 107-5 1/4; 2. Snyder (D); 3. Co. Clinger (D).
Javelin - 1. Caitlin Drahushak (D), 93-9; 2. Bonfardine (SM); 3. Baumgartner (D).
Triple jump - 1. Sierra Nunamaker (SM), 32-11; 2. Hoffer (D); 3. Allman (D).
Long jump - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 16-2; 2. Burton (D); 3. Nunamaker (SM).
High jump - 1. Jerica Fischer (D), 5-0; 2. Harper (D); 3. Baumgartner (D).
Pole vault - 1. Marissa King (D), 8-6; 2. Nunamaker (SM); 3. Schauer (SM).
Boys
DuBOIS 100, ST. MARYS 50
4x800 relay - 1. DuBois, 8:52.
110 hurdles - 1. Brenden Saunders (D), 18.0; 2. T. McDonald (D); 3. Lasko (SM).
100 dash - 1. Kenny Garvey (D), 11.5; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Ritter (SM).
1,600 run - 1. Logan Wells (D), 5:07; 2. Belsole (SM); 3. Kunes (D).
400 dash - 1. Layton Yarus (D), 55.1; 2. Hook (D); 3. Bankovic (SM).
4x100 relay - 1. DuBois, 47.1.
300 hurdles - 1. Brenden Saunders (D), 45.2; 2. Murray (D); 3. Lasko (SM).
800 run - 1. Andrew Boyle (D), 2:09.9; 2. Bankovic (SM); 3. T. Rusciolelli (SM).
200 dash - 1. Hetrick (SM), 28.2; 2. McCarthy (SM); 3. Powell (D).
3,200 run - 1. Taylor Biel (SM), 11:14.7; 2. Stevens (D); 3. Fenstermacher (D).
4x400 relay - 1. DuBois, 3:42.0.
Shot put - 1. Alex Agosti (SM), 41-9; 2. Park (SM); 3. Barnett (D).
Discus - 1. Adam Park (SM), 138-7; 2. Agosti (SM); 3. Barnett (D).
Javelin - 1. Riley Barnett (D), 142-9; 2. Meighen (D); 3. Park (SM).
Triple jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 38-2; 2. Boyle (D); 3. Shenk (D).
Long jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 18-10 1/2; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Novak (SM).
High jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D); 2. McCarthy (SM); 3. Shenk (D).
Pole vault - 1. Nate McAnany (SM), N/A; 2. Gildersleeve (D); 3. Grimm (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.