DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council authorized Mayor Gary Gilbert to sign the city’s application for Liquid Fuels aid for this year’s paving project.
The request is for $8,590.01 as part of a $250,000 project.
RDA agreement
The council also approved a cooperation agreement with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of DuBois for assistance with Community Development Block Grant and general economic and community development.
The authority and Director Joe Mitchell will investigate grants, endowments and loans that may be available, prepare grant applications and associated documentation, administer grant applications and associated services.
Traffic lights
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said a bad detector at the intersection of Beaver Drive and Shaffer Road caused extended delays at the traffic light. A new part has been installed and is ready to be programmed.
The traffic light at Long Avenue and Main Street is waiting for Penelec crews, which have been reassigned to help with cleanup from recent storms on the East Coast.
Code reminder
Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said reminders were sent out in water bills of ordinances that must be observed during the spring and summer months regarding property maintenance.
Ballfields
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the city’s proposal to buy Sandy Township’s water and wastewater systems was submitted.
He said work on ballfields is “coming along pretty well” and Nasuti added that use of the fields is being coordinated with the work crews.
Steelers in town
The annual DuBois Area United Way charity basketball game will take place Saturday at the Middle School. The DuBois Dream Team will play at 5 p.m. followed by members of the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on a team of local all-stars at 7 p.m.
Meeting Monday
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
- The office and city garage will be closed Friday, March 30, in observance of Good Friday. The council’s next work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 5.
