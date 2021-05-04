DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved several hirings at their most recent board meeting.
They include:
- Francesca Goodman as a school psychologist at a salary, as per contract, at master’s Step 2, Year 2, effective with the 2021-22 school year.
- Propose the board approve hiring Kelly Stringer as a biology instructor at a salary, as per contract, at master’s Step 2, Year 2, effective with the 2021-22 school year.
- Upon the recommendation of Brian Weible, high school principal, the board hired the following individuals as instructors for the Summer School Program at the high school to be held on July 6-8, 12-15 and 19-22, 2021, contingent upon enrollment: Robert Bowser, math; Douglas Brennan science; Robert Burns, social studies; Danna Billotte, English.
- Upon the recommendation of Darren Hack, middle school principal, hired the following individuals as instructors for the Summer School Program at the middle school to be held on July 6 through July 29, 2021, (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week) contingent upon enrollment: Alisa Johnson, math/science; Dawna Vanderpool, reading/English; Dan Snyder, math (elementary); and Sarah Rishell, social studies.
- Upon the recommendation of Robert Kriner, director of special education, hired the following for the 2021 Extended School Year Program, contingent upon enrollment: Instructors John Bojalad, Nicole Gralla, Maria Lindholm, Nicole Marshall, Dan Minns, Antony Monella, Jaime Mowrey, Audrey Null; substitute instructors: Stephanie Novak and Sara Stuart.
- The following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic fall sports for the 2021-22 school year, as per contract: Football — T. J. Wingard, head coach; Kyle Bish, Ryan Benson, Shawn McCleary and Todd Stiner, all varsity assistants; Robert Hanzely, junior high coordinator; Shawn Hanzely, Cole Kriner, Matthew Roush, all junior high assistants; Soccer — Boys, Matt Erickson, head coach; Soccer — Steve Graeca, head coach; David Martin, varsity assistant; Soccer, middle school (seventh-eighth grade boys), Matt Sawey; Volleyball — Girls, Jason Gustafson, head coach; Brooks Carr, assistant; Cheerleading — Taylor Schall, head coach; Julianne Schall, head coach; Julianne Schall and Brooke Carbett; Cross Country, Cory Yarus, head coach; Melinda Beers, varsity assistant; Golf (Boys) Luke Bundy.
Larry Salone, board president, as a volunteer head coach for girls’ golf for interscholastic fall sports for the 2021-22 school year. Salone was also approved as a volunteer for the extra-duty position of program coordinator for the intramural girls’ basketball program (5th/6th) for the 2020-2021 school year.