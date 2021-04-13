ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys tennis team moved to 5-1 on the season with a 7-0 victory against Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Cody Jaconski swept Logan Kavlik 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets while Ethan Knarr beat Jack Bauer 6-0, 6-1. Rounding out the singles matchups was Zach Johnson defeating Anthony Messineo 6-3, 6-2 and Houston Hemke beating Cameron Klebacha 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles action, Jaconski and Johnson beat Klebacha and Zach Eckert 8-0, while Knarr and Hemke beat Kavlik and Messineo 8-2. For the third doubles, Alex Graeca and Matt McCullough took down Owen Daghir and Julian Furaki 8-2.
This was the best meet so far,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “I could tell that the players were working on their individual weaknesses. Cody controlled the pace of game instead playing down to his opponent’s pace. Zach and Ethan were far more aggressive in their shot placement. Double’s synergy was at an all-time high.
“On the other side of things, ECC’s freshman player, Anthony Messineo, is shaping up to be a major rival in coming years.
ECC is at St. Marys tomorrow while DuBois hosts Bradford Thursday.
DuBOIS 7,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Logan Kavlik 6-0, 6-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Ethan Knarr (D) def. Jack Bauer, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Houston Hemke (D) def. Cameron Klebacha, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Cody Jaconski/Zach Johnson (D) def. Cameron Klebacha/Zach Eckert, 8-0.
2. Ethan Knarr/Houston Hemke (D) def. Logan Kavlik/Anthony Messineo, 8-2.
3. Alex Graeca/Matt McCullough (D) def. Owen Daghir/Julian Furaki, 8-2.
Johnsonburg 6,
DuBois Central Catholic 1
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg boys tennis team beat DuBois Central Catholic by a 6-1 final on Tuesday.
Johnsonburg’s Jake Newman, Jack Elmquist, Tyler Annis and Logan Krug all picked up singles wins over Neel Gupta, Harrison Starr, Alec Srock and Colin Micknis, respectively.
It took Elmquist and Krug three sets to get their wins.
In doubles, Newman and Elmquist beat Gupta and Srock 8-6 while Annis and Krug beat Megan Ochs and Aaron Bohley 8-4.
“This was a closer contest that the 6-1 final indicates,” DCC coach Andrew Rice said. “Two matches were decided by a tiebreaker, and the one doubles match came down to just a handful of points. Neel (Gupta) was also competitive in both sets but came up just short both times.”
DCC picked up its lone win in the third doubles matchup as Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe beat Garrett Lehman and Marshall Hetrick 8-1.
“It was great to see Aiden and Mathue get their first win today,” DCC coach Andrew Rice said. “They are starting to play really well as a team and they are hitting the ball better and playing smarter tennis. I’m looking forward to seeing them continue to improve.
“Colin won his first set, but lost a close back-and-forth match. He’s improved a lot and is really dedicated to playing the right way. I’m very please with the progress he’s made recently.”
Johnsonburg host Punxsutawney on Thursday while DCC hosts Elk County Catholic — also on Thursday.
JOHNSONBURG 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Jake Newman (J) def. Neel Gupta, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Jack Elmquist (J) def. Harrison Starr, 5-7, 6-3, 10-0.
3. Tyler Annis (J) def. Alec Srock, 6-0, 6-4.
4. Logan Krug (J) def. Colin Micknis, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Newman/Elmquist (J) def. Gupta/Srock, 8-6.
2. Annis/Krug (J) def. Megan Ochs/Aaron Bohley, 8-4.
3. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe (DCC) def. Garrett Lehman/Marshall Hetrick, 8-1.