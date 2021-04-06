DuBOIS — If you’re a baseball team and you outhit your opponent 11-5, most would think that team with 11 hits would pick up the win. But that wasn’t the case Tuesday afternoon at Showers Field, as the home DuBois Beavers made the most of things on just five hits with a 10-4 victory over the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen.
“We obviously did get doubled up on the hits but we were able to create some opportunities from mistakes that they made and draw some important walks at crucial times,” Beavers head coach Todd Stiner said.
The Beavers were led by senior Trenton Gaffney at the plate with four RBIs. Batting seventh in the order, the designated hitter got the DuBois bats rolling with a two RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth inning — which spoiled the no-hit bid of Dutchmen pitcher Logan Mosier at that point. Gaffney added a double in the fifth that brought home another and drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth.
“We did get a huge hit from Trenton down 1-0 there in the fourth with two on,” Stiner said. “He gets us a triple there down the right field line, which was big. Then we score him and we took the lead there and took the wind from them and got a little momentum that we were lacking.”
St. Marys came out swinging in the top of the first inning, with singles from Connor Bressler, Garret Bauer, Christian Coudriet and Logan Bauer — the final of which drove in Bressler to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
That first inning lead could’ve been 2-0 St. Marys had it not been for DuBois center fielder Chandler Ho, as he gunned down Logan Mosier at the plate for one of the outs.
“I have to tip my hat to Chandler Ho,” Stiner said. “He made some tremendous plays in the field — one that got us out of a big jam with a throw out at the plate and two outfield assists today.
St. Marys held serve until the bottom of the fourth. After Gaffney’s two RBI triple, Nathan Farrell singled to bring in Gaffney as DuBois held a 3-1 lead.
“We’re a very inexperienced team,” St. Marys head coach AJ Meeker said. “So there are some things that they’re just not ready for — especially after the two-year hiatus — and we as coaches, maybe we forgot to think of. So there’s things that we saw tonight ... there was improvement there.”
DuBois added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth by drawing multiple walks off of new pitcher Tony Lewis. Garrett Starr hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive one of the runs in while Gaffney added a double to left field that drove in another.
Each team scored three runs in the sixth innings. St. Marys scored its runs with two outs, while DuBois drew five walks and tacked on a couple of hits that included an RBI single by Starr and a double by Brycen Dinkfelt.
Starr picked up the win for DuBois and Mosier was tabbed with the St. Marys loss.
“Overall, I thought Garrett (Starr) threw a real nice game,” Stiner said. “We made a mistake or two with him on the mound where he could’ve left that game without giving up any runs and maybe given us another inning — because we cost him some pitches. But Alex came in and finished it up and it was the scenario we were looking ... We were able to hang onto it and we’re happy with the win. St. Marys has a nice young team.”
Meeker said he was also impressed with Mosier on the mound.
“He’s a sophomore — the first time on the mound at the varsity level,” Meeker said of Mosier. “He kind of just went out there and did what he was told, and he did well.”
Stiner said his team did a great job of manufacturing things in terms of drawing walks and getting hits when they needed to — as well as capitalizing on five St. Marys errors. However, there is still room for improvement.
“Without a doubt, we have to get better at our mental mistakes, such as missing signs,” Stiner said. “A guy walks two people and then we swing at the first pitch. Just the little things and the knowledge of the game that we’re lacking right now, we need to pick up and get better with ... The hits will come and we have hit well this year. We’re just not being selective and we’re swinging at bad pitches and swinging at the wrong times. But those things will come with experience over time.”
Meeker said while his team didn’t get the win, there were plenty of positives to come out of the contest.
“The biggest thing that we had tonight that we didn’t have on Saturday is we had them communicating with one another and they were hitting well against a good pitcher,” Meeker said. “Garrett (Starr) is a good pitcher ... and they came out with a positive attitude and hit well. We just left too many guys on base — way too many guys on base. That will come ... We had some errors. I thought my catcher did very well. I thought (Conner Straub) handled the staff very, very well. That’s a lot for him as a first-year catcher to handle ... I thought he had a wonderful day today calling the game.”
With the win, DuBois moves to 2-1 on the season and travels to Bradford Thursday.
“Hey, when you can walk away with a win at the end of the day, that’s all that matters,” Stiner said. “We can always go back and evaluate, practice it and try to work it again for the next game Thursday.”
St. Marys falls to 0-2 and hosts Brookville today.
“Making them gel as a team is the ultimate goal here and we’ll see what happens,” Meeker said. “We’ll piece this together, figure it out and I know we’ll move forward. I have a lot of talent and a lot of depth on this team. I just need them to start believing it.”
ST. MARYS 4
DuBOIS 10
Score by Innings
St. Marys 100 003 0 — 4
DuBois 000 343 x — 10
St. Marys — 4
Logan Mosier p-lf 3110, Connor Bressler rf 4121, Conner Straub c 4022, Garret Bauer 3b-p 3020, Christian Coudriet ss 4020, Logan Bauer 1b 3121, Connor Bullers dh 3000, Carter Price dh 1000, Alex Vollmer lf 0000, Mitchell Reiter 2b-p 3000, Tony Lewis p 0000. Totals: 28-4-11-4.
DuBois — 10
Chandler Ho cf 2200, Karson Fields 2b 3100, Garret Starr p-ss 4012, Alex Pasternak 1b-p 1200, Alex Colbey pr 0100, Brycen Dinkfelt 3b 3210, Tyler Newell lf-1b 2100, Austin Mitchell rf 0000, Trenton Gaffney dh 3124, Nathan Farrell c 2011, Nathan Taylor cr-ph 0001, Nick Farrell ss-lf 4000. Totals: 24-10-5-8.
Errors: St. Marys 5, DuBois 1. LOB: St. Marys 10, DuBois 8. 2B: Coudriet, Straub; Gaffney, Dinkfelt. 3B: Gaffney. SF: Starr. HBP: G. Bauer (by Starr), Reiter (by Pasternak); Dinkfelt (by Mosier), Ho (by Lewis). SB: Ni. Farrell.
Pitching
St. Marys: Logan Mosier-4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Tony Lewis-1P, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Garret Bauer-2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Mitchell Reiter-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Garrett Starr-5 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Alex Pasternak-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Starr. Losing pitcher: Mosier.