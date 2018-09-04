PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls tennis team continued its strong start to the season with a 7-0 win at Punxsutawney Tuesday.
In singles action, DuBois won all four matches in straight sets.
Alexis Strouse topped Abby Gigliotti, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 1 while, Alaina Heberling beat Alex Campbell, 6-1, 6-3 at second singles.
Alexa Zartman blanked Allie Doverspike, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, and Jessica Askey notched a 6-0, 6-1 win against Liz Stello at No. 4 singles.
In doubles play, Lady Beavers Alex Volpe and Jenna Coffey teamed up to beat Camden Emhoff and Taegan Ludwig, 8-2, at No. 1.
Teammates Lauren Milletics and Grace Askey upended Madi Lorelli and Jadyn McMahan, 8-3, at second doubles, while Rachel Kister and Lydia Dixon shut out Chloe Aul and Abby Gemmell, 8-0, at third doubles.
DuBois is back in action today at Central Mountain.
In other girls tennis action Tuesday:
Clearfield 6,
Brockway 1
HYDE — The Clearfield tennis team knocked off visiting Brockway, 6-1, at the Bison Sports Complex.
Ally Gaines, Kylie VanTassel and Kirstie VanTassel each picked up singles victories. Gaines won 6-4, 6-0, Kylie took a 6-2, 6-1 victory and Kirstie won 6-2, 6-0.
Gaines also teamed with Kylie VanTassel to win their doubles match by an 8-1 score.
Kirstie VanTassel and Sam Wisor also grabbed a doubles victory as did Stacey Houchins and Emma Groth, both by 8-6 tallies.
Brockway’s lone win came from Selena Buttery at No. 1 singles, where she topped Wisor, 6-2, 6-1.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at home. Brockway hosts Punxsutawney, while the Clearfield (2-2) welcomes Johnsonburg.
