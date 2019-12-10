BROCKWAY — DuBois improved to 3-0 on the young season with an impressive 66-35 win over Brockway on Tuesday night.
A 10-0 run to end the first quarter helped DuBois stay comfortably ahead throughout the game.
Lennon Lindholm’s three first quarter 3-pointers set the tone for the Beavers, while Nick Felix had a pair of 3-pointers in the first half as well. Lindholm finished with 15 points and Felix 10 in support of teammate Chase Husted, who led all scorers with 17 points.
Following the game, Brockway head coach Rick Clark said his team tried to push the tempo in an attempt to limit Husted’s inside touches, but some early 3-pointers, four in the opening quarter for the Beavers, made it difficult for Brockway to focus strictly on Husted.
Those long-range shots helped the Beavers build a 23-8 lead after one quarter — due in large part to the 10-0 run to end the quarter. That advantage proved too much for the Rovers to come back from.
DuBois head coach Dave Bennett was pleased with how his team executed inside and out in the game.
“Our offense all starts with Husted,” said Bennett, who expressed a little disappointment with how his team ended the first half. However, he was very pleased with how his team came out in the second half. A 38-18 halftime lead grew to 57-23 by the end of the third quarter, thanks to six points each from Husted and Lindholm in the third.
Brockway sophomore Marcus Bennett led his team with nine points, while Alec Freemer had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The JV game provided a little bit of a scare seeing one of the Brockway players get hospitalized after an injury, but he was reported to be doing okay as of Tuesday night.
DuBois (3-0) is off until next Tuesday when the Beavers travel to Elk County Catholic.
Brockway (1-2) is back in action tonight at Kane.