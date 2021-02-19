DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team used a huge second-quarter advantage to seize control of its game Thursday night against visiting Clarion-Limestone and ran past the Lions, 62-42.
DuBois led 12-6 after the opening eight minutes before blitzing the Lions to the tune of 25-7 in the second quarter to take a 37-13 lead into the half. The final two quarters were a different story, as C-L actually won the second half 32-25.
However, the Beavers strong first half on both ends of the floor proved to be the difference and too much for the Lions to overcome.
And, that first-half performance was highlighted by keeping C-L big man Hayden Callen quiet. The Lion scored just six points on a pair of 3-pointers in the opening two quarters before exploding for 17 after the break. Callen finished with a game-high 23 points, while teammate Jordan Hesdon finished with 11 — six of which came in the fourth.
DuBois was led by the senior duo of Jordin Sommers and Brady Woodward, who engineered the Beavers huge second-quarter push. Sommers scored seven of his team-high 13 points in the quarter, while Woodward had eight of his 10 in the frame.
After those two, DuBois got a balanced scoring effort as 11 Beavers who played found ther scorebook. Michael Orzechowski added eight points and Nick Felix seven. The Lions held Lennon Lindholm to just six points on three baskets, but it mattered latter as DuBois still won by 20 points.
THURSDAY
DuBOIS 62, CLARION-LIMESTONE 42
Score by Quarters
C-L 6 7 12 17 — 42
DuBois 12 25 15 10 — 62
Clarion-Limestone—42
Jordan Hesdon 4 2-4 11, Hayden Siegel 0 0-0 0, Ryan Hummell 1 2-2 4, Braden Rankin 2 0-0 4, Hayden Callen 9 1-2 23, Riley Klingensmith 0 0-0 0, Tommy Smith 0 0-0 0, Jack Craig 0 0-0 0, Anthony Slike 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-8 42.
DuBois—62
Jordin Sommers 4 2-2 13, Nick Felix 2 2-2 7, Lennon Lindholm 3 0-0 6, Brady Woodward 5 0-1 10, Michael Orzechowski 4 0-0 8, McKellen Jaramillo 2 0-0 4, Ryan Kovalyak 1 0-0 2, Joey Foradora 1 0-0 3, Chooch Husted 1 2-2 4, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 0-0 3, Al Pasternak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-8 62.
Three-pointers: C-L 5 (Hesdon, Callen 4), DuBois 6 (Sommers 3, Felix, Foradora).