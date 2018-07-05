DuBOIS — The City of DuBois has been planning to replace the bridge over Beaver Run on Beaver Drive for some time and a decision on who will do the work will be made on Monday.
The city council was presented with a tabulation of bids from four firms at its work session Thursday.
The apparent low bidder is Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion with a total bid of $343,111.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said a recommendation on awarding the bid will be made at Monday’s regular meeting.
The work will take about two months to complete and Beaver Drive will be closed to through traffic while it is done, most likely in October and November.
No smoking?
Nasuti said rather than establish areas in the City Park where smoking is allowed, he’s leaning toward defining where smoking is prohibited.
The subject of how any restrictions will be enforced was raised and police Chief Blaine Clark said that from an enforcement standpoint, the easiest solution is to bank smoking everywhere in the park.
Main Street parking
The council expects to hear from residents and businesses along South Main Street at Monday’s meeting on whether parking should be prohibited along that thoroughfare.
Letters were sent to those living and working in that area asking for input.
On a related item, paving of DuBois Street from DuBois Avenue to Main Street may be completed today (Friday). The city is engaged in a rehabilitation of DuBois and Main streets from DuBois Avenue to Dixon Avenue after the state “turned back” the road to the city.
Once DuBois Street is finished, attention will turn to Main Street, including sidewalks and street lights.
Pigeons
Councilman Ed Walsh told the council, at the request of code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead that people feeding pigeons is becoming a problem, particularly what they leave behind.
The overriding question is what, if anything, can or should be done.
Councilman Randy Schmidt, a bird feeder himself, said, “I don’t have a problem with anybody feeding any animal,” and asked what could be done to curtail it even if the council was inclined to do so.
Concerts
Thursday’s Sharptones appearance as part of the 2018 Music Fest was canceled due to the weather. That performance will be made up at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in City Park.
Ray’s Final Cut, which plays music from the ’50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, will be on stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19. It takes the place of 14th Street Jazz Band.
Next week, Thursday, July 12, features Once More.
Monday meeting
The council’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.