DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team improved its record to 4-1 with a dominating 7-0 victory against visiting Johnsonburg Thursday.
DuBois lost just three games on the day and won all four singles matchups in 6-0, 6-0 sweeps as Cody Jaconski beat Jake Newman, Zach Johnson topped Jack Elmquist, Alex Graeca bested Tyler Annis and Athan Knarr beat Garrelt Lehman in 1-4 singles, respectively.
In doubles action, the Beaver duo of Houston Hemke and Matt McCullough knocked off Newman and Elmquist, 8-1, at No. 1, while Kegan McCleary and PJ Wheaton beat Annis and Lehman by that same score at No. 2.
The third doubles also was an 8-1 contest that saw Don Crabtree and Ryan Sickeri beat Rams Caiden Bevacqua and Marshall Hetnik.
“The singles players didn’t drop a single game in eight sets,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “I encouraged the players to take more risks to further their confidence and development in match. They definitely obliged.
“First doubles had a remarkably entertaining match. The most notable moments of the match came from senior Matt McCullough. Matt showed off his amazing serve and had several highlights throughout the match.”
The Beavers travel to Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Jake Newman, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Jack Elmquist, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Alex Graeca (D) def. Tyler Annis, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Ethan Knar (D) def. Garrelt Lehman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1) Houston Hemke/Matt McCullough (D) def. Newman/Elmquist, 8-1.
2) Keagan McCleary/PJ Wheaton (D) def. Annis/Lehman, 8-1.
3) Don Crabtree/Ryan Sickeri (D) def. Caidan Bevacqua/Marshall Hetnik, 8-1.
Brockway 7,
Bradford 0
BROCKWAY — The Brockway and Bradford boys tennis teams found themselves in a couple tight battles on the court Thursday, but in the end, it was the host Rovers who came away with a 7-0 victory.
Lewis Painter notched a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles vs. Gavin Piscitelli, while teammate Ryan Lin came away with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Devin Benson at second singles.
Jared Marchiori captured a lopsided 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles against Max Shaw, with John Knox rounding out the singles victors with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 triumph at No. 4.
In doubles, painter and Lin teamed up to beat Piscitelli and Benson, 8-3, while Marchioro and Knox collected an 8-2 triumph at No. 2 against Shaw and David Negowski.
Rovers Joe Hertel and Damon Tucker pulled out an 8-6 victory against Jesse Taylor and Ward Kennedy at third doubles.
Brockway (2-1) travels to Clearfield on Monday.
BROCKWAY 7,
BRADFORD 0
Singles
1. Lewis Painter (BW) def. Gavin Piscitelli, 6-3, 7-5.
2. Ryan Lin (BW) def. Devin Benson, 6-3, 6-3.
3. Jared Marchiori (BW) def. Max Shaw, 6-1, 6-0.
4. John Knox (BW) def. David Negowski, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
Doubles
1. Painter/Lin (BW) def. Piscitelli/Benson, 8-3.
2. Marchiori/Knox (BW) def. Shaw/Negowski, 8-2.
3. Joe Hertel/Damon Tucker (BW) def. Jesse Taylor/Ward Kennedy, 8-6.
St. Marys 7,
DuBois Central
Catholic 0
DuBOIS — St. Marys made the trip south on Route 255 Thursday to DuBois and went home with a 7-0 victory against DuBois Central Catholic in a match played at the City Park courts.
The best match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Dutchmen Jon Chamberlain rallied from a set down to beat DCC’s Neel Gupta, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 and then 10-7 in the third set super tiebreaker.
St. Marys other three singles wins were all lopsided victories.
Dylan Aiello beat Aaron Gankosky, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1; Ryan Holjencin bested Alec Srock by that saek 6-1, 6-0 score at No. 2; and nate Eckert blanked Ava Sorek, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
St. Marys also won all three doubles contests, but names were not available for the Dutchmen teams at No. 1 and No. 2.
Dutchmen Dominic Aiello and Colten Vollmer notched an 8-3 victory against Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe at third singles.
St. Marys plays at Warren on Saturday, while Central Catholic travels to Elk County Catholic today.
ST. MARYS 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Dylan Aiello (SM) def. Aaron Gankosky, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Jon Chamberlain (SM) def. Neel Gupta, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-7.
3. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Alec Srock, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Nate Eckert (SM) def. Ava Sorek, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. SMA unavailable def. Srock/Aaron Bohley, 8-6.
2. SMA unavailable def. Colin Micknis/Meghan Ochs, 8-4.
3. Dominic Aiello/Colten Vollmer (SM) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-3.