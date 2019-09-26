PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls tennis team secured a 4-2 victory on the road over Punxsutawney Thursday afternoon to move to 10-4 on the season.
The teams split the four singles matches, as the Lady Beavers won both doubles matches at No. 1 and 3, while the No. 2 doubles match had to be called due to darkness.
At No. 1 singles, Punxsy’s Abby Gigliotti defeated Jessica Askey by a score of 6-3, 6-3, while DuBois earned a win from Alex Volpe over Allie Doverspike at No. 2 doubles by a score of 6-2, 6-3.
Liz Stello won 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 for the Lady Chucks in the No. 3 match against Grace Askey, as the No. 4 singles match saw DuBois’ Lauren Milletics defeat Hannah Pierce 6-4, 6-3.
Volpe and Milletics teamed up at No. 1 doubles to win 8-6 against Camden Emhoff and Taegan Ludwig, while Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister won 8-2 over Chloe Aul and Julia Smoker at No. 3 doubles.
DuBois hosts Central Mountain for its final match of the regular season on Oct. 7.
In other action Thursday:
Brockway 6,
Bradford 1
BRADFORD — The Brockway girls tennis team went on the road and came away with a 6-1 win against Bradford Thursday.
The Lady Rovers earned singles wins from Taylor Rhed, Emily Roush and Hannah Zuccolotto at one through three singles respectively.
Rhed defeated Lauren Baldwin 6-4, 6-4, while Roush won 6-0, 6-0 over McKayla Irons and Zuccolotto defeated Tylin Hillyard by a score of 6-3, 6-1.
The Lady Owls’ lone win came at No. 4 singles, while Alisia Dansberger won 7-5, 6-4 over Macie Dixon.
In doubles action, Selena Buttery and Morgan Pirow teamed up in the No. 1 match to win 8-2 over Reece Norcross and Breanna Bernhapp.
Rhed and Mackenzie Hook earned a 8-3 victory in the No. 2 doubles match over Kylee Grover and Hillyard.
At No. 3 doubles, Brockway got a 8-5 win from Leah Trunzo and Emily Michalski against Mikaela Deguardi and Jocelyn Doriguzzi.
“It was a great way to end the season, I am extremely proud of our girls for everything they have accomplished this year,” Brockway head coach John Hawkins said.
St. Marys 6,
Clearfield 1
HYDE — The St. Marys girls tennis team secured a 6-1 victory on the road against Clearfield on Thursday.
The Lady Dutch earned a trio of 6-0, 6-0 wins from Samantha Hayes, Davan Lion and Lilia Lion at No. 1-3 singles respectively.
Hayes defeated Ally Gaines, while Davan Lion topped Kylie Vantassel and Lilia Lion secured a win over Kirstie Vantassel.
At No. 4 singles, Brooke Henry secured a 6-1, 6-1 win for St. Marys against Lindsey Kremlin.
Clearfield’s lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Gaines and Kylie Vantassel won 8-4 against Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming.
Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber earned a 8-4 win over Kirstie Vantassel and Kremlin for the Lady Dutch in the No. 2 doubles match.
At No. 3 doubles, Breanna Marconi and Kaitlyn Stauffer picked up another win for St. Marys by a score of 9-7 over Emma Groth and Lauren Kitchen.
St. Marys head coach David Lion said his team did well handling the windy conditions throughout their matches.
“Clearfield has a nice group of talented athletes, the players and spectators got to enjoy some great matches,” Lion said. “Every match we play we always take away something valuable to work on and intend to keep working towards our goals.”