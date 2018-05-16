BROOKVILLE 4,
DuBOIS 2
Score By Innings
DuBois;001;001;0;-;2
Brookville;102;001;x;-;4
DuBois—2
Garrett Starr 3b-1b 3020, Jack Mohney 2b 2000, Dylan McCluskey p-3b 2000, Eric Schneider ss 2110, Peter Foradora lf 3000, Justin Swauger 1b 2000, Jeremy Krise p 0000, Chandler Ho p 0000, Jordan Frano c 2000, Michael Scarnati cr 0000, Gage Gulvas dh 3000, Heath Means rf 0000, Chase Husted cf 1100, Cullen Corle ph 1000. Totals: 24-2-4-0.
Brookville—4
Brady Caylor 2b 4110, Seth Dunkle ss-p 4110, Aaron Park 3b 2211, Tanner Labenne 1b 2000, Ryan Daisley pr 0000, Dane Lyle p-c 3001, Cole Labenne cf-rf 2011, Tyler Park c-cf 2010, Jace Miner cr 0000, Trenton Gilhousen dh 2010, Adam Mackins lf 0000, Chase Palmer rf-ss 3000. Totals: 24-4-7-3.
Errors: DuBois 2, Brookville 1. LOB: Brookville 13, DuBois 6. DP: Brookville. SAC: Mohney 2, T. Park, C. Labenne. SB: McCluskey, Schneider, Swauger, A. Park 2, Gilhousen.
Pitching
DuBois: McCluskey-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Krise-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ho-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Brookville: Lyle-5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Dunkle-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lyle. Losing pitcher: McCluskey. Save: Dunkle.
