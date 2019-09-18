DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team shot a score of 170 to top DuBois Central Catholic by 44 strokes in a match Tuesday afternoon.
The Beavers were led by Kaleb Hand, who posted the low round of the day with a 39, as Dayne Bauman followed with a 41.
Nic Cebulskie and Jonah Watt rounded out the scoring for DuBois with rounds of 44 and 46 respectively as the team moved to 8-1 on the year with the victory.
Cullen Corle (48), Jayden Fulkroad (52) and Keith Fatula (52) also competed at the match.
DuBois Central Catholic was led by a 50 from Carter Hickman, while Parker Meholick followed with a 52.
The Cardinals’ scoring was rounded out by Zack Spellen (55) and Dante Armanini (57), as Harrrison Starr also competed and shot a 64.
Both teams return to the course today at the Punxsutawney Invite.
Brookville 212,
Brockway 232
BROCKWAY — The Brookville boys golf team posted a team score of 212 to defeat Brockway by 20 strokes on the road at Brockway Golf Course Tuesday.
David Cable posted the low round of the day with a 47 to lead the way for the Raiders, while Bryce Rafferty recorded the second best round of the day with a 50.
Hayden Osborne followed with a 57, while Isaac Wolfe rounded out the scoring for Brookville with a 58.
Ian Pete (61) and Owen Caylor (68) also competed on the day for the Raiders.
Dylen Coder posted the Rovers’ best round of the day with a 51, while Lance Dowdall added a 57 for the home side.
Daniel Shugarts and Carter Nichols rounded out Brockway’s scoring with rounds of 61 and 63 respectively, while Elijah Snell also competed and shot a round of 70.
Both teams play at the Punxsy Invite today.