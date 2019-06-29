DuBOIS 11, BROOKVILLE 4
Score By Innings
DuBois;304;13x;-;11
Brookville;100;021;-;4
DuBois - 11
Wes Clyde 2b-ss-p 3200, Keegan Gregory 3b-2b 3100, Jackson McCall 2b 0000, Seth Wilmouth ss-p-ss 3322, Isaac Dennison p-c 4012, Adam Drahushak 1b 2100, Hunter Ho c-3b 2221, Brody Knouse lf 2110, Nathan Witherite pr lf 1111, Bryson Kail cf 2011, Easton Harris cf 1000, Ryan Woodel rf 2000, Jack Stattler rf 1000. Totals: 26-11-8-7.
Brookville - 4
Cody Householder 3b 3110, Oliver Butcher 2b-lf 1000, Tyler Barnett lf-p-lf 1012, Kevin Mumford ss-2b 0001, Owen Weaver 2b 2000, Parker Kalgren p-ss 3100, Joel Burton lf-p-lf 1000, Landon Smith ph 1000, Gabe Hannah c 3010, Kayden Clark 1b 2000, Liam Whitling ph 0100, Dylan Marrara cf 3000, Luke Fiscus rf 1000, Isaiah Campbell ph 0100. Totals: 21-4-3-3-.
Errors: Brookville 6, DuBois 4. LOB: DuBos 5, Brookville 4. 2B: Householder, Barnett. 3B: Wilmouth. SAC: Butcher, Mumford. SB: Kalgren, Burton, Clyde, Wilmouth, Witherite. HBP: Burton (by Clyde).
Pitching
DuBois: Dennison 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Wilmouth 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Clyde 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Brookville: Kalgren 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Burton 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Barnett 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wilmouth. Losing pitcher: Kalgren.