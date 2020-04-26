Name;College;High School;Primary Position

Dan Stauffer;PSU DuBois;Elk County Catholic;UTIL

Brandon Sicheri;PSU DuBois;St. Marys;OF

Thayne Morgan;PSU DuBois;Clearfield;OF

Nolan Walters;PSU DuBois;Hollidaysburg;RHP

Isaac Stouffer;PSU Behrend; Punxsutawney;1B/3B

Brandon Walker;LaRoche;DuBois Central Catholic;OF

Tim Beimel;St. Vincent;St. Marys;MIF/OF

Shane Price;Penn Tech;St. Marys;C

Bryce Timko;Farleigh Dickinson;Curwensville;LHP

Aaron Park;NJIT;Brookville;RHP

Eli Glass;IUP;Clearfield;1B

Hunter Loomis;Niagra CC;Warren;C

Lance Baldensparger, Niagra CC;Warren;OF

Anthony Rago;Thiel;Baldwin;SS

Derek Knapp, Thiel;Warren;MIF

Alec Greenblatt;Maryland Easter Shore;Punxsutawney;RHP

Daren Byers;Clarion;Punxsutawney;OF

Keegan Soltis;Millersville;Philipsburg-Osceola;INF

Dan Manion;St. Bonaventure;Bradford;1B

Adam Shaffer;St. Bonaventure;Cameron County;LHP 

* This roster is not compete and more players could be added prior to the start of the season

