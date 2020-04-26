Name;College;High School;Primary Position
Dan Stauffer;PSU DuBois;Elk County Catholic;UTIL
Brandon Sicheri;PSU DuBois;St. Marys;OF
Thayne Morgan;PSU DuBois;Clearfield;OF
Nolan Walters;PSU DuBois;Hollidaysburg;RHP
Isaac Stouffer;PSU Behrend; Punxsutawney;1B/3B
Brandon Walker;LaRoche;DuBois Central Catholic;OF
Tim Beimel;St. Vincent;St. Marys;MIF/OF
Shane Price;Penn Tech;St. Marys;C
Bryce Timko;Farleigh Dickinson;Curwensville;LHP
Aaron Park;NJIT;Brookville;RHP
Eli Glass;IUP;Clearfield;1B
Hunter Loomis;Niagra CC;Warren;C
Lance Baldensparger, Niagra CC;Warren;OF
Anthony Rago;Thiel;Baldwin;SS
Derek Knapp, Thiel;Warren;MIF
Alec Greenblatt;Maryland Easter Shore;Punxsutawney;RHP
Daren Byers;Clarion;Punxsutawney;OF
Keegan Soltis;Millersville;Philipsburg-Osceola;INF
Dan Manion;St. Bonaventure;Bradford;1B
Adam Shaffer;St. Bonaventure;Cameron County;LHP
* This roster is not compete and more players could be added prior to the start of the season