DuBois — The DuBois Bucks season will begin next Friday, June 12th, with a doubleheader scheduled against the Butler Bluesox, but fans will only be in attendance virtually.
The Bucks announced Thursday a closed-games plan adhering to the state of Pennsylvania and Governor Wolf’s green phase guidelines for sports teams.
The Bucks will play a modified 24-game schedule with 12-home games and 12-away games all scheduled as doubleheaders. The updated schedule can be found on duboisbucks.com/schedule.
Within the closed-game policy, only teams, umpires, and essential staff are allowed at the facility. The guidelines set forth by state officials outline protocols and permissible activities by teams:
• All players, coaches and umpires must have their temperature checked before each game (twice for DHs) and have it recorded on a sheet to be maintained by the team.
• Coaches and umpires must wear gloves and masks at all times.
• Players must be social distanced (6 feet) in the dugout...players that cannot fit into the dugouts must sit in the stands.
• Players not in the game must wear masks in the dugout or the stands
• Each player must have their own bat and glove and any team bats must be disinfected after each at bat.
• Baseballs must be changed out after each inning and disinfected.
• No handshakes, high fives, or post game handshake lines are permitted.
• No food or common drinks in the dugouts or at the field ... only individual bottles of water or products like Gatorade.
• No sunflower seeds
• No spitting
• No exchange of lineup cards with umpires..also home plate umpire will call game from behind the mound.
• No spectators at any games ... parents, friends, etc. must sit in cars in the parking lot or leave until game is over.
• No concessions sold at any games.
Fans, families, friends and the general public can view all home-games on the free, live-stream available on the team website. Local businesses interested in advertising during the games and on the website can contact team officials for those opportunities. Merchandise is also available on the team website store with hats, shirts and other apparel items.
“It’s going to be different with adapting to playing baseball while still protecting ourselves, but I can tell you just after our first practices the guys are excited and ready to play baseball”, said Dan Bowman, head coach of the DuBois Bucks. “We’ll adhere to the parameters set by the state leadership while just trying to get back to some normalcy and get our players some real game action before they go back to their respective schools this fall.”
“We’re thankful that we get to have our first season and at least can have fans watch the team, especially for parents, friends and their college teammates,” said DuBois Bucks General Manager Amanda Rosman, “We will follow the guidelines accordingly to ensure the safety of the teams, umpires and staff at the games to make it the best experience possible for the guys.”
The team has not ruled out the possibility of opening games to fans later in the season if the restrictions for sports teams and games are lifted.
“We’re prepared to open games, the concession stand, and for fans to come out, have fun and see our new team”, said Rosman. “If we get the full green light tomorrow, we’ll be ready to greet our fans while keeping them safe at our games.”
The DuBois Bucks, title sponsored by Buck’s Pizza, in the Tri-State League are eligiblecollegiate baseball players from levels of NCAA Division I, II and III and other governing bodies such as NAIA or USCAA, as well as eligible, graduating high school seniors.
The mission of the Tri-State League is to provide continued development and instruction for college baseball players during the summer months when school is out of session and after their respective baseball seasons.