DuBOIS — There was a lot of shoveling being done by members of the DuBois Central Catholic High School girls basketball team heading into the weekend, but it wasn’t snow that was piling up.
It was points.
And, the Lady Cardinals (5-8) all had their own little heaps as they rolled to a 57-15 victory over Sheffield Friday.
All nine of the DCC varsity players scored in the contest with juniors Martina Swalligan and Maia Cogley leading the way with 10 points each while junior Jordan Kosko also finished with eight.
But, the points were certainly spread around thoroughly as seven of the nine had six or more.
That certainly made for a one-sided affair as, with the exception of a 2-2 tie early in the first quarter, DCC led the game from wire-to-wire.
Even the tie was a short-lived hope for Sheffield as moments after Lilly Laffenburger hit the shot to knot the score, DCC senior Abbey Pettenati scored on the other end to start 17-0 avalanche that lasted until the early part of the second quarter to put the Lady Cardinals up, 19-2.
Statistically, in both the first and second quarters, DCC scored as many points (17) in eight-minute frames than the Lady Wolverines did in all 32 minutes combined.
If that weren’t enough, the 17-unanswered points that the Lady Cardinals put up between Sheffield baskets in the first and second quarters wasn’t even their biggest run of the game.
That came in a 21-0 run that started in the middle of the third and ended late in the fourth.
Perhaps the most surprising thing about that is that DCC wasn’t running the floor on fast-breaks but was generally content to work the ball in their half-court offense. The Lady Cardinals simply had more time and opportunities to do it as Sheffield kept turning in one-shot possessions on their side of the floor.
Sheffield’s best offensive run came just before its worst as it outscored DCC 8-2 over the first 3:20 of the third quarter.
However, after that, the Lady Wolverines managed just one more basket, the final one, in the game as DCC outscored them 21-2, over the final 12:40.
Central Catholic will now travel to Brockway Tuesday.
