DuBOIS –Getting the first win of the season turned out to be a case of “all hands (and assorted other parts) on deck” for the DuBois Central Catholic High School boys’ basketball team as it held off Brockway, 43-41, Friday.
The Cardinals (1-3) got points from six different players, including four starters, but it was a defensive stop that ultimately sealed the win.
DCC was up five with time winding down before Brockway scored the next four to make it a one-point game in the final minute.
The Rovers (1-4) had a chance the ball and a chance to win the game at the horn a whistle for a charge on the drive for the game-winner, sealing the game for the Cardinals.
DCC’s Dante Arminini led all scorers with 16 points while Damon Foster and Ethan Kness each finished with seven each.
Jon Wood led the Rovers with 12 while Alec Freemer finished with nine and Marcus Copelli ended with seven.
However, both teams struggled out of the gate offensively, as Brockway led just 9-6 after the first eight minutes of play.
Things picked up in the second as both Armanini and Wood canned multiple shots from the floor, picking up seven and eight points, respectively in the quarter.
Both teams scored in double figures for the quarter, leading to two ties but, after the Cardinals tied things at 20-20 with just over a minute left, Brockway scored the final five points of the frame to take a 25-20 lead to the intermission.
The Rovers moved that to six with a free throw just out of the break before Kness went on a scoring flurry, scoring all seven of his points in a span of roughly a minute to give DCC a 27-26 advantage.
But the Cardinals didn’t keep the lead long as Brockway eventually went to final frame up, 34-33.
This time it was DCC that took the initiative, dropping in the first five points on a 3-pointer from Armanini and a fast-break layup by Kosko to top up, 38-34.
Brockway got back to within one point of the lead twice down the stretch, the last in the final minute, but couldn’t get over the hump as the Cardinals held on for the victory.
Both teams will be at home for their next games as DCC hosts Bradford Tuesday while Brockway will play host to Elk County Catholic Thursday.