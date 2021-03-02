STATE COLLEGE — The DuBois Christian Schoo basketball teams competed in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Assocation (ACAA) Tournament late last week in State College, with both squads going 0-2 as the No. 3 seeds from the West Division.
The DuBois Christian girls lost a pair of close games. The Lady Eagles lost to Meadowbrook Christian (No. 2 in East), 29-21, in the opening round Thursday before losing an even tighter 29-25 contest to Blair County Christian (No. 2 in West) in the fifth-place game on Friday.
In the opener Thursday, a poor start did in the Lady Eagles as Meadowbrook raced out to a 10-0 lead after the opening eights to force DuBois Christian to play catch up the rest of the way.
The Lady Eagles got its offense rolling in the second quarter, scoring 12 points, but only made up a point as Meadowbrook scored 11 to take a 21-12 lead to the break. DuBois Christian then outscored Meadowbrook, 9-8, in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome its bad start as DCS fell by eight points.
Rorrie Maynard and Grace Deitch each scored seven points to lead DCS, while Fiona Riss added five. Kailey Devlin ha a game-high 14 for Meadowbrook.
The setback dropped DuBois Christian into Friday’s fifth-place game against division foe Blair County Christian.
Unlike Thursday, the Lady Eagles got off to a fast and outscored Blair County 11-5 in the opening quarter before going scoreless in the second. Fortunately for DuBois Christian, Blair County only managed four points itself in the period as the Lady Eagles held a slim 11-9 advantage at the half.
Both teams got rolling in the third, with DCS winning the quarter 13-11 to take a 24-20 lead to the fourth. But, the Lady Eagles’ roller-coaster day continued in the fourth as Blair County outscore them 9-1 in the final eight minutes to rally for a 29-25 victory.
Emily Deitch paced the Lady Eagles with seven points, while Lily Shenkle and Ella Shenkle each had six. Blair County’s Maddie Snyder led all scorers with 14 points.
The win was Blair County’s third of the season vs. DuBois Christian, but was the closest of the three. Blair County won in DuBois 31-23 and later 40-24 on its home court in games played four days a part in January.
When it came to the DuBois Christian boys, they dropped their opener Thursday night to Juniata Christian School (No. 2 in East), 54-33, then fell 65-32 to Meadowbrook Christian (No. 3 in East) in Friday’s fifth-place game.
Juniata used a strong start to grab a 17-9 lead after one quarter vs. the Eagles Thursday and extended the lead from there each quarter in what ended in a 21-point setback for DCS. Juniata held the Eagles to single digits in the second and third quarters.
Gabe Hoover powered DuBois Christian with a game-high 20 points, with Adam Mowrey adding seven points. Nevin Yorks (17) and Owen Yorks (14) each scored in double figures for Juniata.
The middle two quarters once again did in the Eagles on Friday against Meadowbrook. DuBois Christian trailed by just three points, 15-12, after the opening eight minutes but proceeded to score just five points between the second and third quarters as Meadowbrook built a commanding 47-17 lead entering the fourth.
The Eagles rebounded with as 15-point fourth but it proved to be too little, too late at that point as they lost by 33.
Hoover had yet another big game for DCS, leading all scorers again with 22 points. Landon Whitaker chipped in five points for the Eagles.
Meadowbrook got a balanced scoring attack that saw five players — Michael Smith (12) Ashton Canelo (11), Jacob Reed (11), Elijah Cruz (11) and Evan Young (10) — reach double digits.
Hoover was named a West Division All-Star for the boys, while Grace Deitch and Rorrie Maynard made the West All-Star team on the girls’ side. An East/West Classic game will be played between the league’s All-Stars teams on March 20 at a site and time to be determined.
Normally, the ACAA Tournament would end the season, but this winter has been anything but normal for a multitude of reasons and the DCS squads saw their regular season extend into this week to get in their final games of the year.
The boys and girls played their final doubleheader of the year on Monday at Grace Prep, with the Lady Eagles coming away with a 34-24 victory and the Eagles losing 63-24.
The DCS girls grabbed the lead 7-2 after one quarter and maintained that five-point edge at the half (13-8) before outscoring Prep 21-16 in the final two quarters to collect the 10-point victory.
Lady Eagle Emily Deitch led all scorers with 18 points. Sister Grace Deitch added six points, while Ella Shenkle had five.
The game was the final one of the season for the DCS girls, who finished the year with an overall record of 11-6 (6-4 in ACAA West).
As for the Eagles, they fell behind from the get-go and never recovered. Prep jumped out to a 17-8 after one quarter, then pushed the lead to 42-18 at the half.
Prep’s defense then took over in the second half as it held the Eagles to just six points in the final two quarters.
Hoover led the Eagles with 15 points, while Prep’s Isaac Maas netted a game-high 26 points.
The DuBois Christian boys (9-12) closed out their season Tuesday night at home with a thrilling 70-68 overtime win vs. Christian Life Academy.
The visitors from Seneca led for most of the first half and took a 27-25 advantage to the half. DuBois Christian then came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring Life Christian 21-15 to take a 46-42 lead.
However, Life Christian returned the favor in the fourth by outscoring DCS 21-17 to force overtime. DuBois Christian won the extra session, 7-5, to end its season on a high note.
Hoover finished his standout Eagles’ career with a game-high 27 points, 19 of which came in the second half and overtime. Mowrey had 22 points, including 16 after the break. Devon Thomas also reached double figures with 12.
The Eagles ended the season with a 9-12 record.
THURSDAY
GIRLS
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 29
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 21
Score by Quarters
DCS 0 12 5 4 — 21
MCS 10 11 2 6 — 29
DuBois Christian—21
Emily Deitch 0 2-6 2, Rorrie Maynard 3 1-2 7, Fiona Riss 2 0-0 5, Grace Deitch 3 1-2 7, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-10 21.
Meadowbrook Christian—29
Shelby Hartman 0 1-3 1, Emily Toland 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 4, Kailey Devlin 6 2-6 14, Alayna Smith 2 0-2 4, Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0, Emma Yardy 0 0-0 0, Audrey Millett 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 3-11 29.
Three-pointers: DCS 1 (Riss), MCS 0.
BOYS
JUNIATA CHRISTIAN 54,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 33
Score by Quarters
DCS 9 6 8 10 — 33
JCS 17 9 10 18 — 54
DuBois Christian—33
Gabe Hoover 9 1-3 20, Adam Mowrey 2 3-4 7, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Devin Powell 2 0-0 4, Isaac Smith 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Caden DeLarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-7 54.
Juniata Christian—54
Luke Sheafter 3 1-2 7, Trey Tusing 3 0-2 8, Nevin Yorks 6 4-6 17, Trevor Brubaker 2 0-0 4, Owen Yorks 6 1-2 14, Clayton Martin 0 0-0 0, Brent Graybill 2 0-0 4, Kenny Hoover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-12 54.
Three-pointers: DCS 1 (Hoover), JCS 4 (Tusing 2, N. Yorks, O. Yorks).
FRIDAY
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 29
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 25
Score by Quarters
DCS 11 0 13 1 — 25
BCC 5 4 11 9 — 29
DuBois Christian—25
Emily Deitch 2 2-2 7, Rorrie Maynard 0 0-0 0, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 1 1-2 4, Lily Shenkle 3 0-2 6, Ella Shenkle 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 3-6 25.
Blair County—29
Maddie Snyder 4 4-7 14, Melanie Miller 3 1-2 7, Annelisse Johnston 1 0-0 2, Sarah McCoy 2 0-0 4, Micaylee Duey 1 0-0 2, Mallory Hileman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-9 29.
BOYS
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 65
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 32
Score by Quarters
DCS 12 3 2 15 — 32
MCS 15 17 15 18 — 65
DuBois Christian—32
Gabe Hoover 9 2-4 22, Adam Mowrey 1 0-0 2, Devon Thomas1 1-7 3, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 2 1-1 5, Caden DeLarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-12 32.
Meadowbrook Christian—65
Evan Young 5 0-2 10, Jacob Bair 1 0-0 2, Ashton Canelo 5 1-2 11, Michael Smith 3 0-0 12, Noah Smith 1 0-0 2, Michael Eagan 2 0-0 4, Jacob Reed 5 0-0 11, Elijah Cruz 4 1-2 11, Jayar Rhoades 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 2-6 65.
Three-pointers: DCS 2 (Hoover 2), MCS 5 (M. Smith 2, Reed, Cruz 2).
MONDAY
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 34,
GRACE PREP 24
Score by Quarters
DCS 7 6 10 11 — 34
Grace 2 6 8 8 — 24
Grace Prep—24
Maddison Boyer 1 0-0 2, Novah Fisher 0 0-2 0, Amaryah Haushetter 2 0-0 4, Nhi Nguyen 0 0-0 0, Sarah Zubler 5 1-4 11, Reagan Boyer 0 0-0 0, Makayla Ley 1 1-3 3, Abigail Ruffner 0 0-0 0, Moriah Smith 2 0-0 4, Sadie Stormer 0 0-0 0, Araela Summers 0 0-0 0, Maureen Zubler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-9 24.
DuBois Christian—34
Emily Deitch 7 2-10 18, Rorrie Maynard 0 2-4 2, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 3 0-2 6, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 1 3-7 5. Totals: 12 7-23 34.
Three-pointers: Grace 0, DCS 2 (E. Deitch).
BOYS
GRACE PREP 63,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 24
Score by Quarters
DCS 8 10 4 2 — 24
Grace 17 25 14 7 — 63
Grace Prep—63
Jesse Codner 4 0-0 9, Dane Jones 3 0-0 6, Isaac Maas 11 2-4 26, Dontae Mast 3 0-0 6, Daniel Rhoads 3 0-0 6, Zane Brancefield 0 0-0 0, Joseph Brown 1 0-0 3, Alex Byler 1 0-0 2, Ethan Costella 1 0-0 3, Max Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 2-4 63.
DuBois Christian—24
Gabe Hoover 7 1-3 15, Adam Mowrey 1 1-2 3, Devon Thomas 1 0-0 2, Devin Powell 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 1 0-0 2, Caden DeLarme 0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: Grace 5 (Codner, Mass 2, Brown, Costella), DCS 0.
TUESDAY
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 70,
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 68 OT
Score by Quarters
CLA 14 15 15 21 5—68
DCS 11 14 21 17 7—70
Christian Life Academy—68
Christian Sorenson 7 4-6 22, Braden Wry 7 0-0 21, Wesley Bishop 0 0-0 0, Corban Henry 4 0-0 8, Ben West 5 4-4 14, Daniel Serensen 0 0-0 0, Dale Swager 0 0-0 0, Titus Wry 0 0-0 0, Luke Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 8-10 68.
DuBois Christian—70
Gabe Hoover 11 3-7 27, Adam Mowrey 10 0-0 22, Devon Thomas 4 0-0 12, Devin Powell 0 0-2 0, Landon Whitaker 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 0-0 7, Caden DeLarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 3-9 70.
Three-pointers: CLS (Sorenson 2, Wry 7, Roberts 1). DCS (Hoover 2, Mowrey 2, Thomas 2, Smith).